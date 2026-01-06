Evotrex Debuts the Evotrex-PG5: The World’s First Power-Generating RV Trailer Built for Elevated Off-Grid Travel

The Evotrex-PG5 delivers advanced energy generation, intelligent power management, and a premium, durable design engineered to enable travelers to roam farther and stay longer

The RV trailer is on display at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week at Evotrex Booth #10051 in the LVCC North Hall

Preorders are now open at evotrex.com with pricing starting at $119,990 and production expected to begin Q4 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex , a California-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, today announced the launch of the world’s first power-generating RV trailer, the Evotrex-PG5. Engineered to deliver unmatched power independence, efficiency, and comfort, the PG5 introduces a breakthrough combination of self-generated power, intelligent energy management, and luxury amenities and adventure-ready design. This launch marks Evotrex’s entry into the RV market and positions the company as a new technology innovator in adventure travel.

The Evotrex-PG5 is the first RV trailer with the ability to generate its own power. An advanced energy management system ensures onboard appliances and systems run efficiently, enabling extended, self-sustaining trips. Coupled with a durable, high-quality build, the PG5 delivers a seamless luxury camping experience.

Core Features of the Evotrex-PG5 include:

Fully Integrated Power Ecosystem: A unified energy system that combines a massive 43 kWh LFP battery, 1.5 kW of solar, and Horizon, our ultra-efficient gas-powered onboard generator. Together, they generate over 270 kWh of total usable power on a single cycle, to deliver continuous, self-replenishing energy for extended off-grid travel. Power is automatically generated through solar, regenerative charging while towing, and Horizon’s optimized fuel-efficient operation, providing abundant, reliable power for HVAC, appliances, and amenities wherever the journey leads . The PG5 also supports V2L power export, allowing travelers to run tools, cooking gear, and campsite equipment directly from the trailer’s onboard power system.

As modern consumers increasingly seek self-sustaining, innovative outdoor products, the PG5 positions Evotrex as a differentiated entrant in the towable RV trailer market. By blending the self-sustained power, durability, and refined design, the PG5 offers a distinct value proposition for adventurers and luxury camping enthusiasts who want to travel farther, stay longer, and enjoy elevated comfort.

“The launch of the PG5 represents a major milestone for Evotrex and underscores our commitment to advancing the future of recreational mobility,” said Alex Xiao, CEO and founder of Evotrex. “Our goal with the PG5 was to design an RV that empowers adventurers to explore without compromise. Its self-power generating capabilities and intelligent energy management system provide the comfort, reliability, and control needed for confident off-grid travel.”

To help travelers plan extended off-grid adventures with confidence, Evotrex introduced a proprietary Off-Grid Calculator . Rather than relying on exaggerated “survival mode” claims, the Off-Grid Calculator provides realistic, real-world estimates of water usage and energy usage in kWh, tailored to the user’s lifestyle and the PG5’s advanced energy systems. With this tool, adventurers can confidently plan their trips, ensuring the comforts of home are available even in the most remote destinations.

Preorders for the Evotrex-PG5 are now open. Production is targeted to begin by the end of 2026, with customer shipments following shortly after. The standard Evotrex-PG5 Pioneer model starts at $119,990, and the fully loaded Evotrex-PG5 Atlas is priced at $159,990, offering expanded features and premium upgrades. For more details, access to the Off-Grid Calculator, and a full spec sheet, visit evotrex.com .

Media interested in setting up a dedicated walk through and interview at CES may contact evotrex@skyya.com .

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain, and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit www.evotrex.com and join our community on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Discord , Instagram , and Facebook .

