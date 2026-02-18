Evotrex’s Off-Grid Calculator Helps RV Campers Plan Extended Adventures with Confidence

Digital planning tool provides realistic energy and water projections based on real-world usage, weather, and lifestyle variables

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex , a California-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, has launched its proprietary Off-Grid Calculator , designed to model realistic energy and water usage and provide travelers with a realistic view of off-grid autonomy. .. Built to reflect real-world travel, rather than idealized conditions, the calculator replaces guesswork with data-driven projections, allowing extended adventures to be planned with confidence and comfort.







The tool was developed alongside the Evotrex-PG5, the world’s first power-generating RV trailer, and represents the company’s commitment to transparency and engineering-driven performance. Users can adjust variables such as climate, daily appliance use, water consumption habits, and travel patterns to simulate how their setup will perform during extended off-grid stays.

“One of the biggest challenges in the market today is the confusion surrounding off-grid capability claims,” said Stella Qin, co-founder and head of North America at Evotrex. “Campers are presented with impressive numbers, but there’s rarely a clear explanation of the assumptions, variables, or formulas behind them. We created this transparent calculator to simplify those claims, giving travelers a straightforward, data-backed way to understand exactly what their off-grid experience will look like.”

The Off-Grid Calculator integrates with the PG5’s advanced energy architecture, including solar generation, regenerative charging while towing, and the automotive-grade Horizon generator. By accounting for dynamic power generation and consumption, the calculator provides scenario-based forecasts instead of static estimates. Travelers can explore how changes in weather, terrain, or usage patterns affect autonomy, helping them optimize their trips before departure.

Key capabilities include:

Realistic energy modeling based on daily appliance use

Weather-adjusted projections for solar performance

Water consumption forecasting

Scenario planning for extended stays

Clear kWh visualization for informed trip planning





The Off-Grid Calculator is available through Evotrex's digital platform and is designed for both prospective buyers and current owners who want to better understand energy independence and trip planning.

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain, and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit www.evotrex.com and join our community on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Discord , Instagram , and Facebook .

