Evotrex Introduces Adventure Pass, an Exclusive Program for the First 1,000 Evotrex-PG5 Owners

Defining a new category of hybrid, luxury, off-grid travel, the Evotrex-PG5 offers exclusive benefits through the Adventure Pass program, designed to give early adopters greater confidence to seek new horizons

Adventure Pass perks include price protection, priority delivery, extended warranty coverage, and exclusive early-owner access

Explore the Evotrex-PG5 through Evotrex’s digital showroom , featuring an interactive walkthrough of the interior design, layout, and key features

, featuring an interactive walkthrough of the interior design, layout, and key features Secure your preorder today at evotrex.com with a fully refundable $100 deposit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex , a California-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, today announced its highly anticipated Evotrex-PG5 will have exclusive benefits through Adventure Pass, a perks package for those who are ready to embrace the spirit of adventure. Adventure Pass privileges are reserved for the first 1,000 PG5 owners, including all existing preorder customers.

Following the launch of the Evotrex-PG5, Adventure Pass is designed to give early customers greater confidence and flexibility as they plan future travel. The exclusive program offers price protection, priority access, and enhanced ownership benefits, reinforcing Evotrex’s commitment to premium quality, safety, reliability, and long-term ownership. Reserved for the first 1,000 PG5 owners, Adventure Pass reflects Evotrex’s dedication to rewarding early adopters with added peace of mind.

“We’re thrilled to offer these benefits and price protections for our first 1,000 customers,” said Stella Qin, co-founder and head of North America at Evotrex. “As an adventurer myself, I know how much planning goes into off-grid travel. The Evotrex-PG5 was designed to support that freedom, and Adventure Pass extends the experience by giving our earliest customers priority access and added protections from day one.”

The first 1,000 Evotrex-PG owners, including existing preorders, will receive:

Guaranteed Price Protection: Locked-in pricing as soon as you preorder your PG5 model. The Pioneer model starts at $119,990, and the fully loaded Atlas is priced at $159,990 with expanded features and premium upgrades.

Locked-in pricing as soon as you preorder your PG5 model. The Pioneer model starts at $119,990, and the fully loaded Atlas is priced at $159,990 with expanded features and premium upgrades. Priority Delivery: Priority placement in the production queue. Production is slated for Q4 2026, with deliveries expected to begin shortly after.

Priority placement in the production queue. Production is slated for Q4 2026, with deliveries expected to begin shortly after. Extended Warranty Coverage: One-year extended warranty, 8-year / unlimited-mileage battery & motor warranty, and 3-year / unlimited-mileage Horizon generator warranty.

One-year extended warranty, 8-year / unlimited-mileage battery & motor warranty, and 3-year / unlimited-mileage Horizon generator warranty. VIP Showroom and Factory Tours: Receive invitations to the Evotrex showroom and factory tours.

Receive invitations to the Evotrex showroom and factory tours. Co-Creation Workshops: Opportunities to participate in quarterly collaboration sessions with the Evotrex product and engineering teams.

Opportunities to participate in quarterly collaboration sessions with the Evotrex product and engineering teams. Priority Access to Evotrex Events: Invitations to select Evotrex-hosted events across the U.S.

Begin your off-grid journey with a fully refundable $100 deposit and secure your Evotrex-PG5 preorder online at www.evotrex.com/products/preorder .

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain, and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit www.evotrex.com and join our community on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Discord , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

evotrex@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ae8f31d-52a1-4ceb-a5c6-a26e682ad8e8