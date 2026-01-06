Funnel’s 2025: A year of validation + execution

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel, the proven agentic AI CRM platform, today announced its 2025 highlights. As the multifamily industry continues to shift toward a new operating model that is based on AI, deep workflows, and multi-site operations, 2025 emerged as a year of validation for Funnel. Centralization accelerated, and AI moved from experimentation to execution. Systems built to help teams and businesses succeed in this evolution require a deep system of record to power agentic AI workflows, responsible automations, and AI that hands off to teams at critical points. Systems built for hype, but lacking in execution are built with AI layered onto legacy processes that have not been optimized, and don’t allow your team to work alongside the AI.

Throughout the year, Funnel played a central role in helping the largest and most innovative operators translate centralization and AI strategy into sustained execution, delivering measurable operational impact across portfolios, teams, and renter experiences. Additionally, they continued to drive further innovation in their solutions, hosted a second annual sold-out Forum, won awards, and pushed conversations within the industry forward through their podcast Multifamily Unpacked.

Key Highlights of 2025:

The proof is in our partnerships

We’re proud to welcome new partners and highlight the outcomes longtime partners achieved across their portfolios. Leaders continue to join Funnel to drive operational excellence across their portfolios including: GMH Communities, Morgan Properties, UDR, Inc., Tribridge Residential, and RedPeak. A telling example comes from our partners at Kane Realty Corporation, who achieved early results including: an 83% increase in task completions, with 77% higher task volume YOY, as well as a nearly 2x higher conversion for AI scheduled tours.

Forum continues to set the bar for multifamily leadership events

In only its second year, attendance grew 40% while preserving what makes Forum different: candid, operator-first conversations about what actually works in the new operating model and AI.

Forum 2025 convened 139 executives representing 2.4 million units, or 12% of professionally managed apartments, across 60 property management companies, including four NMHC Top 5 owners and eight NMHC Top 20 managers.

The agenda featured top-tier thought leadership, including a keynote from Ryan Holiday, a fireside chat with Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, and a conversation with Clay Bavor, co-founder of Sierra and former Google executive.

Forum is an annual event and returns March 23–26, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Camelback Inn & Spa. Attendance is intentionally limited, and it sells out every year. Register to attend today.

Redefining innovation in multifamily

At Funnel, we believe the best can always be better. Because of this growth mindset in our culture, we are constantly gathering customer feedback, iterating, integrating, and making sure that we’re building a brighter PINK-er future for multifamily all. the. time.

This year, our product and engineering team “shipped” 135 updates — meaning something new or improved went live every two to three days across the platform.

Here are a few more highlights:

Online leasing led to 70% faster application decisions

“At BH, we’re always looking for tools that remove friction—for both our teams and our renters. Funnel’s online leasing solution and the Blue Moon integration give us peace of mind and streamlines what used to be a manual, time-consuming process for our team while providing bottom-line benefits to our business.”

— Christi Weinstein, Chief Operating Officer at BH

Improved cash flow, retention, and operational efficiency with Resident AI

In 2025, Funnel launched Resident AI to give management companies a scalable way to reduce delinquency, improve on-time payments, boost renewal engagement, and speed up maintenance resolution without adding headcount. What was previously handled through manual follow-ups, after-hours coverage, and fragmented inboxes can now be managed consistently and automatically.



Resident AI allows management companies to support residents across email, SMS, and voice, answering routine questions instantly and routing more complex requests to the right team on the first touch. The result is fewer manual tasks for onsite teams, faster response times for residents, and a more consistent experience across the portfolio.

Fee transparency helped teams stay compliant in a complex regulatory landscape

As fee disclosure requirements evolved state by state and even by local jurisdiction, Funnel helped operators reduce compliance risk by ensuring the correct, required fees were presented clearly and consistently at every step of the renter journey, including AI conversations, quotes, and applications. This protected property management companies from legal exposure while creating a clearer, more trustworthy experience for renters.

Conversational agentic AI purpose-built for multifamily

Renters expect fast, natural interactions, while operators need solutions that actually work within the complexity of multifamily operations. By partnering with Sierra AI, Funnel combined best-in-class conversational AI expertise with deep multifamily knowledge and the ability to deploy AI across real operational workflows, bringing agentic AI to multifamily.



This partnership improved clarity, sped up resolution, and raised the standard for renter communication, benefiting both residents and multifamily operators.

Insights turned every leasing call into a performance advantage

Leasing calls are one of the most important moments in the renter journey, yet historically, management companies relied on secret shops that capture a single snapshot in time. In 2025, Funnel launched Insights to aggregate and evaluate every leasing call, giving leaders a complete, data-backed view of performance.



With full call coverage, teams can make informed decisions instead of relying on best guesses, identify training opportunities with confidence, drive consistent improvements, and boost conversions across the portfolio.

Acknowledged by the industry, strengthened by experience

Funnel’s efforts did not go unnoticed. The company received several prestigious recognitions and awards, including:

Season four of the Multifamily Unpacked podcast continued to advance industry dialogue around AI, centralization, and the evolving multifamily operating model.

The series featured candid conversations with industry leaders, offering practical perspectives on economic shifts, organizational change, and the future of work in multifamily.

Season four guests included Jay Parsons, a respected housing economist; Josh Gampp, SVP-CTO at UDR; Clay Bavor, co-founder of Sierra; Jason Terry, former Director of Operations at Redstone; Jessica Beck, co-founder and CEO at Alfred; Matt Slepin, host of Leading Voices in Real Estate; and Michael Britti, Venture Partner at RET Ventures, covering topics ranging from multifamily economics and centralization strategy to agentic AI and people-first leadership.

Housing equity remained a core priority.

This commitment is advanced through HOME by Funnel Inc. (HOME), which directs $1 from every new lease signed through Funnel’s online leasing solution toward equitable housing initiatives.

In 2025, the launch of HOME in Action expanded that impact, with team members contributing a combined 150+ volunteer hours to organizations advancing housing access and stability, including Habitat for Humanity, The Bowery Mission, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Hope Atlanta, and others. Together, these efforts reflect an ongoing commitment to pairing innovation with action to support more equitable housing.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Funnel remains focused on advancing the new operating model through continued innovation in AI, deeper partnerships with industry leaders, and ongoing investment in people, culture, and housing equity. With strong momentum across its platform, community, and ecosystem, Funnel is positioned to help shape the next phase of multifamily operations.

The best is yet to come, and the future of multifamily is PINK.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

