ZRS Management selects Funnel as enterprise CRM and agentic AI platform across 110,000-unit portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel, the proven agentic AI CRM platform, today announced its newest client, ZRS Management, the 13th-largest manager on the NMHC Top 50 list. ZRS Management will roll out Funnel’s CRM, Prospect AI, Voice AI, and Insights across its more than 110,000-unit portfolio spanning nearly 350 communities in eight states and the District of Columbia, standardizing leasing workflows and enabling a faster, more consistent experience for teams and renters alike.

As part of a structured rollout and validation process, ZRS Management evaluated leasing activity associated with the standardization of Funnel’s renter-centric® CRM and agentic AI platform. While ZRS Management consistently delivered strong leasing outcomes, the adoption of a unified, portfolio-wide platform supported measurable gains during the validation period. Properties using Funnel’s products saw 115% more scheduled tours per property and 227% more completed and walk-in tours per property, along with a 26% higher tour completion rate, a 53% lower cancellation rate, and a 50% reduction in no-shows.

Over the past decade, ZRS Management has grown its portfolio by more than 200%, adding approximately 70,000 units through long-term client relationships and steady, organic expansion rather than acquisition-driven growth. That disciplined approach shaped how the company evaluates partners and platforms.

ZRS Management built its reputation on disciplined operations, long-term client relationships, and consistent execution at scale. Partnering with Funnel reflects ZRS Management’s focus on technology that supports those priorities by bringing greater clarity and consistency to leasing operations across the portfolio.

“This partnership gives us a platform that reinforces consistency at scale, helps our teams move faster, and gives leadership clearer visibility into the business,” said Jackie Impellitier, Chief Operating Officer at ZRS Management. “With Funnel, we gain cleaner data, smarter workflows, and AI that supports leasing and resident engagement. It helps future-proof our business as we continue to scale our centralized operating model, while allowing our people to focus on high-value interactions and the level of service our owners and residents expect.”

ZRS Management selected Funnel for its renter-centric® CRM, which unifies renter data into a single system of record and eliminates fragmented workflows across the portfolio. Built on that foundation, Prospect AI and Voice AI support day-to-day leasing work by handling high-volume inquiries, while Insights provides visibility into performance trends. Together, the platform supports teams no matter their location, allowing experienced associates to focus their time where it has the greatest impact.

“ZRS Management took a thoughtful, disciplined approach to evaluating the market before choosing a partner, and that says a lot about how seriously they take their people and their residents,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO at Funnel. “We’re excited to work alongside a team that expects technology to elevate service, not replace it, and to help them deliver a more consistent, human leasing experience every day.”

With this rollout, ZRS Management joins a growing group of NMHC top owners and managers using Funnel as the foundation for a more flexible operating model, one that supports portfolio-wide consistency while giving teams the tools to move faster and focus on higher-value work.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About ZRS Management, LLC

ZRS Management, LLC, formed in 1991, manages high-quality multifamily communities. ZRS is a stand-alone third-party management company, without any direct ownership or development conflicts. ZRS is an NMHC Top 15 manager and currently manages more than 110,000 units for a variety of institutional clients, partnerships, and individual owners. For additional information, visit https://www.zrsmanagement.com.

