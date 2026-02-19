Funnel processes the world’s first rent payment inside ChatGPT

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel, the proven CRM and agentic AI platform for multifamily operators, today announced that it completed the first rent payment ever processed using ChatGPT. The milestone was achieved in partnership with BH Management — a multifamily owner and manager with more than 93,000 units nationwide, ranked 11th on NMHC’s 2025 Top Managers list and 39th on the owners list — and marks a major step toward bringing agentic AI to property management workflows.

“Technical innovation is core to delivering a simple, convenient experience for renters,” said Joanna Zabriskie, CEO of BH Management. “The Mint Experience, our branded approach to the resident experience, is about removing friction from everyday moments and making interactions with BH feel intuitive, modern, and human-first. Paying rent inside ChatGPT is a perfect example of that philosophy in action. Instead of asking residents to learn a new tool, we are meeting them where they are and making one of the most routine parts of renting faster, simpler, and more aligned with the tools and technology people use in their everyday lives.”

Why this first rent payment matters:

An industry first. Funnel processed the first rent payment ever inside ChatGPT.

Funnel processed the first rent payment ever inside ChatGPT. Proof of concept, not a rollout. A milestone moment, not broad availability.

A milestone moment, not broad availability. No new systems required. Completed using existing Funnel workflows and security.

Completed using existing Funnel workflows and security. Behavior shift validated. Rent paid where renters already spend time.

Rent paid where renters already spend time. Foundation set. Rent is the first task, establishing a controlled path toward future agentic resident services over time.



ChatGPT is a daily utility for millions of people, and this milestone collaboration offers an early glimpse into how conversational AI will reshape renter interactions over time. Through Funnel’s Resident Portal product (Nestio), renters can securely connect their account inside ChatGPT and complete essential actions without leaving the conversation. Rent payments are the first capability, offering a preview of how Funnel will continue expanding resident functionality inside conversational AI environments.

“AI assistants have become the default operating system many consumers rely on every day, and renters increasingly want to stay in those environments to manage their homes,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel. “By partnering with Funnel to make the first rent payment inside ChatGPT, BH Management has shown how property management companies can meet renters where they are while maintaining the security, controls, and workflows operators need to run a healthy business.”

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About BH Management

BH is a people-first multifamily owner and operator that grew from a small startup into one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate companies. Founded in 1993, BH is celebrated for its simple commitment to doing business the right way and investing in its team. Today, BH manages approximately 93,000 units, employs 2,300 people, and owns its processes in-house. Powered by innovation and a can-do attitude, BH improves daily, striving to construct a smarter way to live, invest, manage, and grow. For more information, visit livebh.com.

