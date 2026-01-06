The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Introduces Tele-Arborist™: A Blockchain-Powered Innovation in Tree Care and Global Restoration





ASTATULA, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) today unveiled Tele-Arborist™, a mobile app designed to provide certified, remote tree assessments to users worldwide. Subject to provisional Patent 27 pending issuance, it integrates LiDAR scans, 360° photos, and blockchain affidavits to generate fraud-proof reports—potentially eliminating the need for on-site visits and supporting more efficient environmental decision-making.

Built upon SGTM's foundation of technologies (subject to provisional Patents 1–26 pending issuance), Tele-Arborist™ is designed to serve as a gateway for converting waste into value. The platform facilitates precise tree diagnostics that seamlessly integrate with SGTM’s closed-loop system for soil regeneration, clean energy, and carbon credits.

Empowering Global Users & Reducing Costs

Tele-Arborist™ aims to democratize access to expert arboriculture. Whether for homeowners identifying risks or insurers processing claims, the app is designed to reduce assessment costs by up to 50%. Its scalable architecture allows a professional in Florida to evaluate trees in remote locations—from Australian suburbs to post-storm California—expanding the reach of expert care.

Addressing a Multi-Trillion Dollar Market Opportunity

SGTM is targeting a massive ecological and economic intersection. The Company aims to address critical global challenges, including ~2.1 billion tons of annual municipal solid waste, ~38 billion tons of CO₂ emissions, and ~4.1 billion acres of degraded soil.

Tele-Arborist™ positions SGTM to capture share in rapidly growing sectors:

Arboriculture: $380 million market (Projected: $655 million by 2033 at 5.6% CAGR).

$380 million market (Projected: $655 million by 2033 at 5.6% CAGR). Tree Services: ~$20.1 billion market (Projected: $37.5 billion by 2033 at 7.5% CAGR).

~$20.1 billion market (Projected: $37.5 billion by 2033 at 7.5% CAGR). Ecological Restoration: ~$26.9 billion market (Projected growth at ~6.7% CAGR).





With the potential for up to $800 billion in forest-related carbon removal revenues by 2050, SGTM estimates its total addressable market across waste management, carbon removal, soil health, energy, and agriculture at $3.5 trillion.

Operational Outlook

To support this closed-loop ecosystem, SGTM anticipates launching its first gasifier this quarter, with plans for further scaling thereafter. The Company has identified potential revenue streams including tipping fees, product sales, carbon credits, and technology licensing.

"We are building a system where technology accelerates nature's recovery," stated Tony Raynor, CEO. "Tele-Arborist™ empowers homeowners and insurers to make faster decisions, while feeding the data needed to drive our waste-to-value energy solutions."

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

SGTM develops technologies subject to provisional patents that aim to convert organic waste into regenerative resources, supporting sustainable innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.SGTMtech.com

