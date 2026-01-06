HERE Technologies unveils AI-powered portfolio for software-defined vehicles at CES 2026

New portfolio combines HERE’s AI-powered live map and advanced software to transform the convergence of navigation, driver assistance and autonomy across the vehicle lifecycle

From the development phase, HERE is helping automakers reduce complexity, total cost of ownership and deliver branded experiences across global vehicle platforms

Las Vegas, NV – At CES 2026, HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data platform, introduced a new portfolio specifically designed for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This offering empowers automakers to deliver richer navigation experiences and advanced capabilities for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Navigation on Autopilot (NOA), and automated driving. It facilitates the convergence of formerly distributed systems to reduce costs and deliver brand-focused user interfaces across vehicle platforms worldwide.

The HERE SDV portfolio integrates customizable production-grade software applications, a flexible Software Development Kit (SDK) for Navigation and ADAS, and an AI-powered live map, all dedicated to reducing complexity and accelerating development across the entire vehicle lifecycle.

“Automakers have been challenged with fragmented ‘Frankenstein’ vehicle architectures that add complexity and slow innovation. For example, several map databases are often used to power various vehicle domains,” said Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “Our new SDV portfolio delivers location intelligence in a unified manner for any application. Our focus is to help automakers lower costs, accelerate development, simplify integrations and deliver cohesive user experiences at global scale. We are partners for building future-ready SDV architecture.”

HERE’s SDV portfolio accelerates innovation across the vehicle lifecycle

At CES 2026, HERE is introducing its expanded and enriched HERE Navigation capable of rendering lanes and providing lane-level guidance, to power both navigation and an ADAS Graphical User Interfaces (GUI). The ADAS GUI shows real-time vehicle context and surrounding objects on the map to instill user trust in automated systems. Lane-level guidance adds precise lane visualization and routing for complex scenarios. The newly expanded HERE Navigation SDK combines live map intelligence, with e-horizon technology, for path planning beyond onboard sensors. Together, these features enable automakers to deliver advanced ADAS and NOA experiences that build trust and elevate the driving experience.

Additionally, HERE is introducing Behavioral Maneuvers, which enhances automated driving by enabling vehicles to execute smooth, natural maneuvers. These capabilities help maintain driver trust and reduce the likelihood of automated driving feature deactivation. Developed with leading automakers and powered by HERE AI technology, it uses anonymized data from millions of vehicles to support precise localization and safety.

Navigation & digital cockpit experiences

Development phase: With HERE and AWS SDV Accelerator, automakers can design, build and validate digital cockpit configurations in virtualized environments. This enables up to 70% faster development cycles, up to 30% reduction in R&D costs and up to 7x more testing capabilities . SDV Accelerator offers a curated collection of partner solutions in AWS Marketplace.

With HERE and AWS SDV Accelerator, automakers can design, build and validate digital cockpit configurations in virtualized environments. This enables up to 70% faster development cycles, up to 30% reduction in R&D costs and up to 7x more testing capabilities SDV Accelerator offers a curated collection of partner solutions in AWS Marketplace. In-vehicle: HERE Navigation and the HERE Navigation SDK enable automakers to deliver branded and truly differentiated driver experiences. HERE Navigation has introduced version 10 of its software, showcasing ongoing innovation with an increasingly comprehensive set of features that OEMs can adapt and personalize for their vehicle platforms and brand identities. Additionally, OEMs have the flexibility to develop and integrate proprietary extensions, such as options to monetize their own or third-party connected services. The HERE AI assistant delivers an intuitive voice-first user experience for navigation and location-related queries. HERE Navigation is utilized by leading OEMs globally and scheduled to ship in more than two million vehicles across 30 countries and provides the foundation for seamless integration with Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) systems.

Advanced driver assistance systems

Development phase : HERE e-horizon technology facilitates predictive, scenario-based driving assistance beyond the capabilities of onboard sensors. It is essential not only for in-vehicle deployment but also plays a pivotal role during ADAS and automated driving system development.

: HERE e-horizon technology facilitates predictive, scenario-based driving assistance beyond the capabilities of onboard sensors. It is essential not only for in-vehicle deployment but also plays a pivotal role during ADAS and automated driving system development. For simulation: SceneXtract, a novel AI-powered tool from HERE, gives automakers more robust ADAS and automated driving testing by generating scenes in minutes instead of weeks.

SceneXtract, a novel AI-powered tool from HERE, gives automakers more robust ADAS and automated driving testing by generating scenes in minutes instead of weeks. In-vehicle: HERE’s SDV portfolio combines live map data, e-horizon technology and the HERE SDK to deliver precise lane-level guidance, giving drivers greater confidence in their ADAS features. By adding contextual awareness beyond the reach of onboard sensors, automakers can offer safer, smarter assistance in real-world conditions.



Enabling NOA & automated driving

Development phase: HERE provides automakers with a full suite of solutions to accelerate the transition to NOA and automated driving, including e-horizon technology and SceneXtract for advanced training and validation in virtual environments.

HERE provides automakers with a full suite of solutions to accelerate the transition to NOA and automated driving, including e-horizon technology and SceneXtract for advanced training and validation in virtual environments. In-vehicle: The combination of HERE’s live map and Behavioral Maneuvers, set for release in the first half of 2026, enable vehicles to steer and brake in a controlled, adaptive manner. Additionally, HERE Automated Driving Zones give automakers precise control over where and how automated features activate, ensuring compliance and a seamless experience across navigation, NOA and automated driving.

HERE location data and software services have now been used in 238 million vehicles globally. More than 63 million vehicles today rely on mapping and location technology from HERE for ADAS and automated driving functions. More than 90 brands from 40+ global automakers have selected the HERE ISA Map to comply with the EU Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation.

