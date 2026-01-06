Joint Commission Opens 2026 Award Applications to Recognize Excellence in Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today opened the application period for the 2026 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, presented in partnership with the National Quality Forum (NQF), and the 2026 Bernard J. Tyson Award for Pursuit of Healthcare Equity, presented in partnership with Kaiser Permanente.

Recipients of both award programs will be honored at UNIFY™, Joint Commission’s annual thought leadership conference. UNIFY 2026 will take place Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"At Joint Commission, we believe that progress in healthcare is driven by visionary leaders and organizations committed to advancing patient safety and quality," said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission. "We celebrate and seek to elevate and recognize the innovative approaches these organizations take in promoting a culture of safety and performance. We invite all healthcare leaders to share their approaches and the outstanding results those approaches have achieved; in sharing these models for excellence, it inspires others which raises the bar for all.”

Eisenberg Awards

Each year, Joint Commission and NQF recognize major achievements by individuals and organizations to improve patient safety and healthcare quality with the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, presented in three categories:

National Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality

Local Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality

Individual Achievement

Initiatives eligible for the national and local level awards must demonstrate, at minimum, 12 months of data supporting the improvement made by the featured initiative. The Individual Achievement award honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and scholarship in patient safety and healthcare quality through a substantive lifetime body of work.

Launched in 2002, the Eisenberg Awards honor the late John M. Eisenberg, MD, MBA, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. An impassioned advocate for healthcare quality improvement, Dr. Eisenberg was a founding member of NQF’s board of directors.

Tyson Award

The Bernard J. Tyson Award for Pursuit of Healthcare Equity, presented annually by Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente, recognizes healthcare organizations and their partners that led initiatives that achieved a measurable, sustained reduction in one or more healthcare disparities.

Healthcare organizations that directly deliver care and have addressed disparities within a population, including but not limited to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, or socioeconomic status, are eligible to apply. Applications must include data demonstrating how the organization improved a specific disparity.

Launched in 2021, the award honors Bernard J. Tyson, the late chairman and chief executive officer of Kaiser Permanente, who worked tirelessly to address healthcare disparities across the U.S. healthcare system.

Applying for the awards

Joint Commission provides several application resources, including application criteria and tips for each award. These resources can be accessed on the Eisenberg Awards and Tyson Award webpages.

The application period for both awards closes March 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT. There is no cost to apply for either award.

Applicants looking to apply for more than one award must complete separate applications to be considered. Find the links to apply on Joint Commission’s website.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.

About National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership-based organization that works to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, and affordability for all people. Our unique role is to bring all voices to our table to forge multistakeholder consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices that achieve measurable health improvements for all. NQF is a proud affiliate of Joint Commission.

Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management.

Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

Learn more at about.kp.org.