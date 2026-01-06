One Bullion Limited Announces Market Making Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Limited (formerly Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd.) (TSXV: OBUL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") for market making services with Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") dated December 17, 2025. Generation is an independent investment dealer and market-making firm that specializes in providing liquidity, execution, and investor visibility services to publicly listed companies. Generation is owned and operated by experienced capital markets professionals and provides services in compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Generation's head office is located at 22 St. Clair Avenue East, 18th Floor, Toronto, Ontario.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Generation shall effect trades in the common shares of the Company with a view to increasing liquidity. Generation will not receive any shares or options as compensation for its services and will not be provided with any funds or securities by the Company for market-making purpose. The initial term of the Agreement is six months, subject to renewal for subsequent six month terms unless previously terminated by the Company upon 30 days notice. In consideration of its services, the Company shall pay a fee to Generation of Cdn$8,500 per month, subject to a 3% increase on each anniversary of the Agreement.

The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

One Bullion Limited

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer

401 Spadina Ave. Suite 130 Toronto, ON, M5V 2L4

T: (917) 690-7556

E: info@onebullion.com

