Photronics to Present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14th, 2026.

Photronics will host 1-on-1 meetings and is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 14th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

469.395.8175

tmoreau@photronics.com