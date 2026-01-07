Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

CORRECTION: Transaction in Own Shares

07 January 2026

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (the “Company”) wishes to notify the correction of two errors in the announcements dated 02 January 2026 and 05 January 2026 concerning the transaction in own shares purchased under its share buyback programme announced by the Company on 10 April 2025. The corrected details are as follows:

Date announcement published Date of purchase Correction to the total number of shares the Company has purchased to date under the buyback programme 02 January 2026 31 December 2025 In total the Company has purchased 2,662,129 Ordinary Shares to date under the buyback programme. 05 January 2026 02 January 2026 In total the Company has purchased 2,675,111 Ordinary Shares to date under the buyback programme.

All other details in the original announcements remain unchanged.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Jo-anna Nicolle

+44 (0) 20 3667 8100





Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu





Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800





H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global