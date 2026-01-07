Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 02 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

7 January 2026

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 6 January 2026:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 4,108,500 1,067,658,026 2 January 2026 17,000 223.66 3,802,220 5 January 2026 15,000 223.29 3,349,350 6 January 2026 15,000 223.13 3,346,950 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 4,155,500 1,078,156,546

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,602,356 B shares corresponding to 2.17 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 6 January 2026 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

