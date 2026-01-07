Indocia Opens VIP Whitelisting Round for $INDO Presale as Limited Seats Near Capacity

Singapore, SG, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Indocia today announced that its VIP Whitelisting Round for the $INDO token presale is now live, with limited seats remaining ahead of the upcoming public presale. The VIP round is designed to offer early participation to a select group of contributors before broader market access is opened.

Indocia is building a non-custodial Web3 ecosystem centered on user ownership, transparency, and decentralized governance. The VIP round marks the earliest opportunity to participate in the project’s token distribution under a controlled and structured framework.

$INDO Tokenomics at a Glance

The $INDO token follows a simplified and transparent allocation model:

Community Allocation: 62%

62% Exchange Liquidity: 38%

38% Total Supply: 80 million tokens

Indocia has confirmed that there are no team tokens, advisor tokens, airdrops, or undisclosed distributions, a structure intended to reduce concentration risk and align long-term incentives with the community.

Security and Transparency

The $INDO smart contract has been independently audited by Coinsult, confirming ERC-20 compliance and identifying no critical vulnerabilities. In addition, Indocia has published its investor deck to provide prospective participants with insight into the project vision, roadmap, and presale structure.

VIP Whitelisting Round Details

The VIP round operates under strict allocation limits:

Minimum participation: 1.5 ETH

1.5 ETH Maximum participation: 5 ETH

5 ETH Total VIP raise cap: 20 ETH

20 ETH Seat availability: Limited

Due to growing interest, Indocia has confirmed that VIP seats are nearing capacity. Once the allocation cap is reached, no additional VIP entries will be accepted.

At the conclusion of the VIP round, $INDO tokens will be airdropped to the wallet address provided during registration. Participants may request delivery to an alternative address, including wallets intended for early DAO participation.

Use of VIP Round Funds

Indocia stated that 100% of funds raised during the VIP round will be allocated toward marketing and ecosystem awareness, supporting global visibility, user acquisition, and community growth ahead of the public presale and future exchange listings.

Whitelisting and Compliance Process

VIP applicants are required to complete a whitelisting process that includes:

Submission of an ERC-20 compatible wallet address

Transaction confirmation and hash

Contact details for verification

Source-of-funds confirmation

Risk acknowledgement and communication consent

This process is designed to ensure transparency, responsible participation, and clear communication.

Next Steps and Community Channels

Following the completion of the VIP round, Indocia will proceed toward its public presale launch, alongside continued platform and DAO rollout milestones. Updates will be shared through Indocia’s official channels: