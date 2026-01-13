Indocia Wallet Adds Bitcoin Network Support, Expanding Non-Custodial Asset Storage and Swap Capabilities

Singapore, SG, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Indocia today announced the integration of Bitcoin network support into its non-custodial wallet, enabling users to deposit, store, and track Bitcoin directly within the Indocia Wallet. The update marks a significant expansion of the platform’s functionality as Indocia continues to build a multi-network Web3 wallet focused on user ownership and convenience.

With the addition of Bitcoin, Indocia Wallet now supports two of the most widely used blockchain networks, allowing users to manage both Bitcoin and Ethereum-based assets from a single interface.





Bitcoin Deposits and Transaction Visibility

Following the update, Indocia Wallet users can:

Deposit Bitcoin directly into their wallet



View complete Bitcoin transaction history



Track balances in real time within the wallet interface



This enhancement is designed to simplify asset management for users who prefer holding Bitcoin alongside other digital assets without relying on centralized custodians.

Swap and Exchange Functionality

In addition to storage and transaction tracking, the Indocia Wallet allows users to exchange or swap Bitcoin with other supported assets, including Ether, subject to available liquidity and network conditions. This feature enables users to move between assets without transferring funds to external platforms, reinforcing Indocia’s goal of reducing friction in everyday crypto usage.

Non-Custodial by Design

Indocia reiterated that the wallet remains fully non-custodial, even with the introduction of Bitcoin support. Private keys are generated and stored locally on the user’s device, and Indocia does not have access to user funds or credentials at any stage.

By supporting Bitcoin in a non-custodial environment, Indocia aims to address a growing demand for self-sovereign asset storage while maintaining simplicity for both new and experienced users.

What’s Coming Next

Indocia also outlined several upcoming enhancements currently under development:

WalletConnect integration , enabling seamless connection with decentralized applications

, enabling seamless connection with decentralized applications Expansion to additional blockchain networks, including BNB Chain (BSC)

Support for more asset-specific wallets as part of a broader multi-chain roadmap

These updates are planned as part of Indocia’s phased platform rollout, with new networks and features added based on technical readiness and user demand.

Building a Multi-Network Wallet Experience

The addition of Bitcoin represents an important step toward Indocia’s long-term vision of creating a unified, non-custodial wallet capable of supporting multiple blockchain ecosystems. By gradually expanding network compatibility, Indocia aims to provide users with a single access point for managing digital assets across chains.

Looking Ahead

Indocia stated that further announcements regarding wallet upgrades, network integrations, and ecosystem features will be released in the coming weeks. The project continues to encourage users to explore the wallet, provide feedback, and participate in shaping future development.

About Indocia:

Indocia is dedicated to redefining the crypto transaction space, making it safer and more accessible for everyone. With a commitment to security, transparency, and user empowerment, Indocia stands at the forefront of decentralized finance, driving innovation and inclusivity in the digital economy.