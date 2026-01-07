New Study Reveals Lack of Certainty Around Processed Fats and Heart Health

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from King’s College London and Maastricht University revealed that interesterified fats don’t have a clear harmful effect on cardiovascular or inflammatory health. While helpful to understand, it also revealed the inconsistencies and uncertainties surrounding things like cholesterol, neutral lipids, triglycerides, and other factors associated with heart health.

“We like to demonize specific things, like processed foods,” said Dr. Intaek Lee, founder of Anathapindika Health, “and while there is some evidence for some conclusions, this recent study shows us that we are just starting to understand the science behind these areas of bodily function and health. While the picture will become clearer over time, we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Even when we’re on healthy diets and getting regular exercise, we should be making sure we’re doing everything we can to keep our hearts healthy.”

This was part of the motivation behind Intaek’s development of Anathapindika, a detoxification supplement brand that focuses on a trio of three key formulas, called the Super Health Trio. The goal of a detoxification approach is to provide additional, indirect support for factors like neutral lipid levels by detoxifying environmental toxins, such as microplastics, that disrupt lipid metabolism.

By focusing on toxin elimination, individuals can clear their bodies of harmful components (microplastics, dioxins, heavy metals, etc.) that hamper basic bodily function and throw off key levels, such as cholesterol and triglycerides.

“Our formulas include many detox agents,” said Intaek. “We have carefully combined a wide variety of potent natural ingredients to help the body naturally rid itself of unwanted toxins. The result is a stronger, healthier, more functional physical resilience that can optimize everything from heart health to immunity to cognitive function. While it isn’t a full solution on its own, this is one more piece in the ongoing search for balanced and preventative health.”

