Anathapindika Health Enters New Partnership With Green’s Nutrition

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anathapindika Health is a nutraceutical brand focused on supplements that detoxify overcrowded modern bodily systems and functions. Its products are popular overseas, and in 2025, the company began to expand its footprint in the United States. Now, Anathapindika has entered a new partnership with the Northern California health and wellness brick-and-mortar store Green’s Nutrition.

“It’s been exciting to see the momentum build in the second half of the year,” said company founder Dr. Intaek Lee. “This latest placement stands out, as Green’s Nutrition is a company that invests in education and information surrounding natural supplementation, which are factors we take very seriously in our innovative approach to detoxification supplementation.”

Green’s Nutrition is a health food store in Stockton, located in northern California, east of San Francisco. The community-focused hot spot specializes in vitamins, herbs, and other wellness products — now including Anathapindika’s natural detoxification supplement formulas. The company also invests in consultations and provides expert staff advice, helping educate and advise customers in making informed health and wellness decisions.

Anathapindika’s Q3 and Q4 growth have been noticeable. After a strong showing in front of buyers at the ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session in September, the company increased its Stateside stock heading into the holiday season. In early December, Intaek’s team reported placement in Harvest Natural Foods, a chain of brick-and-mortar health and wellness stores in Central California. A month later, its Super Health Trio is also available in Green’s Nutrition.

“We are seeing things pick up fast as 2025 wraps up,” Intaek said. “We are excited for the early momentum and look forward to the opportunities to serve our growing customer base in the year ahead.”