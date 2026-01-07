Subjective Selects Samba TV Data to Power Actionable and Curated CTV Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subjective , the AI-native curation platform transforming how agencies and brands activate connected TV (CTV), today announced a new partnership with Samba TV , the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, to power its real-time decisioning engine, Ethos, with Samba’s proprietary media intelligence. This collaboration enables advertisers to turn unstructured inputs, like campaign briefs and creative assets, into real-time, biddable inventory packages across the CTV ecosystem.

Samba Media Intelligence powers Subjective’s Ethos engine by combining Samba’s viewership data with Subjective’s large language model (LLM)-based intelligence and AI-native infrastructure. The result is a fully transparent, real-time curation platform capable of millions of decisions per second, expanding inventory scale and campaign effectiveness for advertisers in industries such as CPG, automotive, entertainment, and financial services.

Samba’s cross-platform real-time audience insights enable Subjective to deliver predictive audiences and contextual relevance, directly within buyers’ existing workflows. Together, the companies are reshaping how media is curated and activated across every screen.

“Subjective represents a new generation of adtech platforms built on AI-native architecture. Data collaboration with Samba demonstrates what’s possible when real-time behavioral data fuels media decisioning,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder & CEO of Samba TV.

“Ethos was built to translate human intent into machine-speed decisions. Samba TV’s real-time media intelligence adds a critical signal layer that allows our AI to curate, predict, and activate CTV inventory in ways that simply weren’t possible before. Together, we’re enabling advertisers to move from static planning to dynamic, real-time execution—turning briefs and creative into actionable media with unprecedented speed, scale, and transparency,” said Lindsay Silver, Co-Founder & CEO of Subjective.

Jason Schmidt, Vice President, Global Head of Commercial Data at Condé Nast, added: “Bringing real-time behavioral intelligence into premium CTV environments is exactly where the industry needs to go. With Subjective and Samba TV, brands now have a way to activate campaigns at the speed of culture, without compromising on data quality or strategic control. This is a clear step toward a more intelligent, agile future for media buying.”

About Subjective Technologies

Subjective is an AI-Native data and curation platform for agencies and innovative brands. Our real-time AI decisioning engine allows advertisers to reach highly tailored audiences at just the right moment, with a level of transparency and scale not previously possible. To learn more, visit: https://www.subjective.tv/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Its independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging real-time insights and audience optimization, Samba TV enables marketers to reach and engage audiences with efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at www.samba.com/business.