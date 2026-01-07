Live Más, Live Mini! MGA’s Miniverse™ Shrinks Taco Bell® to Miniature with New Make It Mini™ Collection

MGA’s Miniverse™ teams up with Taco Bell for a new line of Taco Bell-inspired miniature DIY collectibles.

The MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini™ Taco Bell ® collection lets fans build and customize iconic, fan-favorite Taco Bell menu items in miniature form, such as the Crunchwrap Supreme.

collection lets fans build and customize iconic, fan-favorite Taco Bell menu items in miniature form, such as the Crunchwrap Supreme. The 8-piece collection, priced at $10.99-$12.99 each, launches March 1, 2026 at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart, and the MGA Shop.

TikTok Live Drops: Limited quantities will be made available during @officialminiverse TikTok Live events on January 13 and February 3.

On January 13, Taco Bell Rewards Members will have the chance to win one of 500 MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini™ Taco Bell® collectibles during the Taco Bell app Tuesday Drop.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order up! Fans can now build and collect their favorite Taco Bell menu items in miniature form. Today, MGA’s Miniverse™, the original DIY collectible brand, and Taco Bell announced the new MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini™ Taco Bell® Collection. The new line transforms the most iconic Taco Bell dishes and drinks into a crave-worthy lineup of hyper-realistic minis. Together with MGA’s Miniverse, Taco Bell is serving up a hands-on collectible experience that gives fans, from kids to adult collectors, a fresh way to connect and show off their favorite menu items, including the Crunchwrap Supreme, Bean and Cheese Burrito, Mexican Pizza, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Just as fans can customize any delicious item at Taco Bell, MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini™ Taco Bell® collection invites them to do the same in miniature toy form. Make, set, and display your own pint-sized Taco Bell creations, straight off the menu and into the Miniverse. Each blind-packaged mystery capsule includes realistic mini “ingredients,” a step-by-step “recipe” card, and accessories that let you recreate Taco Bell classics in adorable, bite-sized style. The capsule then doubles as a built-in display to showcase your mini menu. With eight unique minis to collect and display, every capsule offers a new surprise that brings the Live Más spirit to each unboxing.

“MGA’s Miniverse line continues to push the boundaries of what toy collectibles can be,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. “Partnering with Taco Bell to reimagine their signature items in miniature toy form brings cultural favorites to life in a fun, creative way. Now Taco Bell’s passionate community of fans can collect and add a new, mini expression of the menu items they love most.”

The fun doesn’t stop at the food. This series is loaded with even more surprises including mini sauce packets from Mild to Fire, drinks like Agua Refrescas and Churro Chillers, branded trays, utensils, packaging, and more. With so many iconic pieces to discover, you can build your very own mini Taco Bell that’s big on flavor and small on size.

“Our fans engage with the Taco Bell brand in ways that go far beyond the menu,” said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “Partnering with MGA’s Miniverse brings our brand to life in a whole new way and gives fans more ways to celebrate their love for Taco Bell by collecting, building, and displaying the iconic menu items they crave.”

The MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini™ Taco Bell® collection is available starting March 1, at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart, and the MGA Shop, with an MSRP of $10.99-$12.99. Designed for ages 8 and up, the line invites both young fans and adult collectors to join the crafting fun.

As an appetizer to the full launch, a limited quantity of MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini™ Taco Bell® collection will be made available during @officialminiverse TikTok Live Drops on January 13 and February 3.

On January 13, Taco Bell Rewards Members will have the chance to win one of 500 MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini™ Taco Bell® collectibles before it launches, during the brand's in-app Tuesday Drop. The entry window is open from 2 PM – 3 PM PT, exclusively on the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app*.

Fans can explore the entire MGA’s Miniverse lineup at the MGA’s Miniverse website and share their creations using #MiniverseTacoBell. Follow MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates and reveals.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , I nstagram and Facebook .

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 63 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies, and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

* NO PUR NEC. Open only to Rewards Members, 16+. Begins at 2:00 p.m. PT & ends 3:00 p.m. PT on 1/13/26. Rules: tacobell.com/legal/miniverse_crunchy_taco

Contact:

Spencer Davis

MGA Entertainment

SDavis@mgae.com

Thalia Piedra

Taco Bell Corp.

Thalia.Piedra@yum.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07a237a3-9980-4de2-b6a9-76e77338ff3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/980c2b27-c675-488f-a4ef-ca11b3159285

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59d246fd-f0b1-4815-bc70-fad87f775c98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e91c913-3296-4fdf-af12-1d2b55bfa3f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe708988-7c2d-4222-aa55-7360dc74eabc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62f909e4-7abc-40e3-97b5-3f785d8b1832

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5326fc0e-0ac9-49c7-bc60-ce47eaa90a64