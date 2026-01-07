Cynomi Appoints Veteran Cybersecurity Channel Leader Shane Deegan as Chief Revenue Officer

Boston, Massachusetts and Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading agentic vCISO and cybersecurity management platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), today announced the appointment of Shane Deegan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Deegan will lead Cynomi’s global revenue and go-to-market strategy as the company accelerates its momentum and expands its partner ecosystem — further strengthening Cynomi’s position as the Security Growth Platform for cybersecurity service providers.

Deegan joins Cynomi after serving as CRO at ThreatLocker, where he scaled revenue growth more than 10X in just over five years, driving rapid global expansion and deep adoption across MSP and enterprise markets. With more than a decade of revenue leadership experience, Deegan is widely recognized for building high-performing teams and creating repeatable revenue engines in the cybersecurity channel.

“I’ve been part of a hypergrowth journey, and I’m ready to build the next one — returning to my roots by helping service providers scale and win,” said Shane Deegan, CRO, Cynomi. “MSPs are under enormous pressure to deliver measurable security outcomes, prove value, and grow profitably. Cynomi helps translate controls into business context, uncover expansion opportunities, and give partners simple, visual ways to prove impact. We are the guide MSPs need to grow cybersecurity services with confidence — and I’m excited to help accelerate that globally.”

With the intelligence of a seasoned CISO embedded into every workflow, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services — turning security expertise into a competitive advantage and a revenue accelerator. Purpose-built for MSPs focused on profitable cyber growth, the platform helps partners:

Translate security controls into clear business value customers understand

Standardize delivery for consistent results across every customer

Increase operational efficiency while reducing security workload

Prove value with simple, customer-friendly visualizations

Identify expansion opportunities to grow recurring revenue

“We’re not just helping MSPs secure their customers — we’re helping them grow,” Deegan added. “Cynomi turns security into a growth engine. We handle the complexity, you take the credit.”

“Shane has already helped lead one of the channel’s most impressive growth stories, and that experience is exactly what Cynomi needs at this stage,” said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating revenue, strengthening our partner ecosystem, and helping service providers turn cybersecurity into measurable business growth. Shane’s ability to align strategy, execution, and partner success makes him the ideal fit for Cynomi’s next chapter.”

As part of its continued momentum, Cynomi will be exhibiting and presenting at Right of Boom in Las Vegas from February 3–6, 2026. Deegan and Cynomi’s executive leadership team will be onsite meeting with partners and prospective MSPs to discuss how Cynomi helps service providers grow cybersecurity services profitably.

Connect with Cynomi at Right of Boom - Book a meeting onsite with Cynomi here.

For more information about Cynomi, the award-winning Security Growth platform, visit www.cynomi.com.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence—with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose built for MSPs and MSSPs, Cynomi helps partners deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. To learn more visit www.cynomi.com.