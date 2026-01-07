NuPhy Unveils Next-Gen Keyboards at CES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuPhy, a next-generation keyboard and input device brand, is making its CES 2026 debut with a lineup of innovative keyboards designed to transform typing and gaming experiences. The debut highlights NuPhy’s signature “Playfully Serious” philosophy, proving that professional work tools can be both functional and fun.

“Our philosophy is simple,” says Reo, CEO of NuPhy, “Work doesn’t have to be boring. Even serious tasks can be inspiring when your tools are designed to engage your focus, rhythm, and creativity.” This “Playfully Serious” ethos drives NuPhy’s expanding product lines, from office companions to high-performance gaming keyboards.





Why NuPhy Stands Out

Before the Air Series, ultra-thin keyboards were often associated with compromise—higher wireless latency, conservative performance tuning, and limited suitability for intensive typing.

NuPhy challenged that assumption head-on. With a fully optimized 2.4GHz wireless connection at a 1000Hz polling rate, an advanced chipset, and a complete latency optimization pipeline, NuPhy delivers a wireless experience that, in everyday use, is nearly indistinguishable from wired performance.

What also sets NuPhy apart is how its technology disappears into the experience. NuPhy IO 2.0, the brand’s self-developed driver, runs entirely in the browser, letting users customize keys and lighting in seconds—no downloads, no friction, just instant control.

Designed around real-world use rather than showroom specifications, NuPhy keyboards have earned a growing following among engineers and creators in Silicon Valley. For those who spend their days building, coding, and designing, NuPhy has become a quiet constant—reliable, expressive, and never distracting.

At the keyboard level, NuPhy’s Low-profile Nano Switch 3.0 —co-developed with Gateron— delivers a smooth, stable feel that stays comfortable during long hours of use, while the Silent Pink Switch keeps typing quietly focused in shared spaces. Paired with NuPhy’s signature customizable aesthetics, each keyboard feels less like a tool and more like a natural extension of the workspace, setting the foundation for the Air, Kick75, WH80, and Halo series.





Air Series: Low-Profile Innovation for Every Typist

NuPhy first earned attention with the Air Series, a line of low-profile mechanical keyboards designed for long days at the desk. As the flagship of the lineup, the Air75 V3, the series’ flagship model, pairs an ultra-slim form with a typing feel that stays light, smooth, and easy on the hands.

Users often describe feeling less fatigue over time, along with a quieter, more satisfying rhythm to each keystroke. That combination of comfort, portability, and consistency has helped the Air Series reach Top 1 New Release status on Amazon—establishing NuPhy’s credibility in the low-profile keyboard space.

Rather than expanding its product lineup blindly, NuPhy chose to broaden into a wider range of input devices only after the Air Series had established brand credibility through sustained user adoption.





Kick75: Flexible Design for Work and Play

Building on Air Series success, the Kick75 offers dual-profile switch technology that seamlessly toggles between low-profile typing and standard-profile gaming. Coupled with customizable RGB lighting, it supports focused work sessions and immersive play. The Kick75 exemplifies NuPhy’s commitment to tools that inspire rather than tire users.

WH80: Esports-Ready Performance

Built for competitive play, the WH80 brings speed and control into sharp focus. Its magnetic switch design responds instantly, while dual 8K wireless technology keeps every input feeling nearly wired—even without a cable. The result is a crisp, elastic keystroke that feels rhythmic and deliberate. Whether gaming or typing between matches, the WH80 turns fast inputs into a fluid, immersive experience that keeps users fully locked in.





Halo Series: Desktop Aesthetics Meets Productivity

For users who value elegance alongside efficiency, the Halo Series offers standard-profile mechanical keyboards with a refined, minimalist approach. Soft ambient lighting combined with NuPhy’s signature wave-shaped side columns makes the Halo Series particularly suited for home offices and creative studios, where visual calm matters as much as performance. Designed for home offices and creative spaces, the Halo Series elevates everyday tasks, making work comfortable, visually inspiring, and quietly satisfying.

CES 2026 Spotlight: Explore NuPhy’s Innovative Keyboards

At CES 2026, NuPhy invites attendees to step up and experience its keyboards firsthand. Visitors can explore the full lineup—from ergonomic office companions to high-performance gaming models—and feel how design, engineering, and play come together at the desk.

By turning everyday input into something engaging and enjoyable, NuPhy continues to blur the line between work and play—showing that professional tools can inspire creativity, not just productivity.





About NuPhy

NuPhy is a global keyboard and input device brand serving creators and productivity-focused users. Centered on keyboard design, the brand blends engineering, industrial design, and personal expression to create tools for work, creativity, and gaming. NuPhy believes productivity tools should inspire focus and creativity, not feel purely functional.

Media contact

Contact Person: Zhuo Chen

Email: service@nuphy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/129eb8d0-274a-48ca-a03f-d0ba1740ae9e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f66c4ca-0946-41bc-9b85-ac87411c79cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a687bd2a-3ea6-44c7-8f79-ae5d07b26b36

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59240a37-b745-49f2-9d68-1f98a0de94b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d7b8eb4-1ef3-4e21-a0a6-ff69a1afd821