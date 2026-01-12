NuPhy Launches New Focus-Driven Keyboards at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES this year, keyboard and input device brand NuPhy announced its latest product lineup and made its position clear: its keyboards are not designed to please everyone, but to serve people who value long-term typing comfort, thoughtful design, and attention to detail.

During the show, NuPhy attracted sustained attention from engineers and developers, particularly visitors from Silicon Valley who spend long hours typing each day. Many stayed to test the keyboards in depth, paying close attention to typing feel, comfort over time, and overall usability. According to the company, that response reflected a deliberate positioning strategy centered on users who value experience and design in daily tools.





That clarity prompted discussion among visitors and media about how the brand defines its audience and balances experience, design, and accessibility. For NuPhy, this approach has been consistent since day one.

“We don’t believe truly valuable keyboard design is about trying to please everyone,” said Roe, CEO of NuPhy. “It’s about creating a long-lasting experience for a clearly defined group of users. For us, tools aren’t just collections of features. They’re the objects people touch first and use most every day—at work, during creative flow, and even when they’re winding down.”

This philosophy was not always easy to uphold. In its early days, the team repeatedly debated whether to lower standards to reach a broader audience or compromise between experience, design, and cost. Over time, the conclusion became unavoidable. If NuPhy could not defend the original purpose of why the product existed, then trying to satisfy everyone would lead to something forgettable. As Roe put it simply: “Only interesting products are worth making.”





That belief is most clearly proven by the NuPhy Air Series , the brand’s flagship line of low-profile mechanical keyboards. Before the Air Series, going slim usually meant accepting trade-offs in wireless performance and responsiveness—an assumption Air set out to overturn. Rather than chasing novelty, the Air Series reflects years of focused iteration and refinement. NuPhy looked beyond raw specifications and concentrated on ergonomics, tactile feel, sound, and visual balance—details that matter after eight hours of typing, not just five minutes of testing.

On-site feedback at CES echoed what long-term users have been saying for years. Many described their hands feeling more relaxed. Others noticed less fatigue during extended sessions. Some were surprised by how pleasant and controlled the sound was for such a slim keyboard. This deep understanding of long-term typing needs has helped the Air Series earn a reputation among users as the benchmark of low-profile keyboards.

That reputation is backed by market validation. The Air Series has reached Top 1 New Release on Amazon and accumulated extensive real-world feedback over time. Through this process, NuPhy earned trust not through aggressive marketing, but through products people wanted to keep using.

The latest Air75 V3 exemplifies this approach. Designed as a slim, portable companion—especially for Mac users—it delivers a typing feel that is soft, smooth, and stable. The low-profile Nano Switch 3.0 offers a 3.5mm total travel, comparable to standard-profile switches, while remaining compact enough to carry anywhere. Paired with options like the Silent Pink Switch, which uses silicone dampening for impressive noise reduction, the Air75 V3 fits naturally into offices, cafés, and shared spaces.





With its philosophy validated, NuPhy did not stop at one category. Products like the Kick75 and Halo Series show how the same design logic adapts to different lifestyles. The Kick75 , the world’s first keyboard with switchable low-profile and standard-profile switches, moves seamlessly between focused work and playful downtime without sacrificing speed or consistency in feel, prioritizing responsiveness, typing comfort, sound, and stability across form factors and use cases. The Halo Series brings a sense of ritual and desktop aesthetics to home offices, pairing visual calm with a typing experience that users consistently describe as smooth, controlled, and reassuringly stable—even at mass-production scale.

The WH80 takes this philosophy into a new arena. As a flagship magnetic-switch gaming keyboard, it is not a sudden shift but a natural extension. By applying proven engineering and user insight, NuPhy introduced a dual-8K wireless tri-mode magnetic switch keyboard. The result is precise, elastic feedback and near-wired responsiveness—even in wireless mode—creating an experience that feels rhythmic, immersive, and deeply engaging.





NuPhy’s IO system extends the same focus on responsiveness from hardware into software. Because the keyboards themselves respond quickly and consistently, the web-based IO driver is widely praised for delivering one of the most fluid and comfortable configuration experiences in the category.

With no downloads required and a clean, intuitive interface, adjustments feel immediate rather than technical. Designed and maintained entirely in-house, IO enables rapid iteration while keeping the experience simple, lightweight, and free of unnecessary complexity.

At CES, many visitors walked away with a new realization. Keyboards are not something you buy casually. They are the tools you interact with most, shaping comfort, focus, and even daily mood. For many visitors, the takeaway was a renewed awareness of how daily tools affect comfort, focus, and productivity. Switching to a truly good keyboard can noticeably improve everyday experience and overall happiness.

This is more than a CES observation. It is NuPhy’s answer to what products are truly worth making—and why, in a mature peripherals market, clarity, restraint, and conviction still matter.





About NuPhy

NuPhy is a global keyboard and input device brand serving creators and productivity-focused users. Centered on keyboard design, the brand blends engineering, industrial design, and personal expression to create tools for work, creativity, and gaming. NuPhy believes productivity tools should inspire focus and creativity, not feel purely functional.

