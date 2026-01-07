Flowfinity Named “Low-Code IoT Platform of the Year” in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Flowfinity Inc ., a leader in no-code business process management and workflow automation, has been selected as winner of the “Low-Code IoT Platform of the Year” in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the innovation of Flowfinity Streams, a solution that captures and manages high-volume data from IoT sensors and connected equipment. The platform is delivering real benefits by helping streamline data collection for greater accuracy in capital project planning, physical infrastructure maintenance, as well as EPA compliance reporting. Capable of storing billions of data records​, the breakthrough solution turns raw sensor data into actionable information without manual intervention.

Streams integrates seamlessly with Flowfinity Actions to merge machine and human driven workflows. Streams can trigger processes from incoming data and launch workflows in Flowfinity Actions via software automation robots when thresholds are reached or other business rules are triggered. State variables attached to each data stream track rule processing, allowing triggers to execute complex logic across multiple sequential time series data points.

Streams data is visualized in interactive operational dashboards to help make informed decisions. Step charts is a continuous time series chart with support for reverse time axis that provides an intuitive visualization of captured time series data for conditional monitoring of equipment status. Data can also be presented using a map widget to display the state of various monitored assets in their physical locations. Flowfinity Streams offers a variety of views for viewing and exporting collected data, including raw data views, live views, and aggregated views.

“The IoT industry is crowded with proprietary platforms, rigid software tools, and vendor-locked ecosystems that force organizations to conform their workflows and data structures to external limitations,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “Flowfinity takes a different approach by empowering organizations with a database optimized for high-volume IoT data ingestion regardless of the data source. Flowfinity Streams offers organizations data sovereignty, workflow flexibility, and vendor independence, enabling them to build and optimize their systems as they see fit. We’re so pleased to award Flowfinity with ‘Low-Code IoT Platform of the Year!’”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

“Our breakthrough platform empowers process improvers to define how IoT data is collected, validated, and integrated with new or existing workflows to ensure situational awareness and streamlined operations,” said Larry Wilson, Vice President of Flowfinity. “We’re honored to accept this award from IoT Breakthrough as it underscores our mission to help organizations automate core business processes with IoT to deliver meaningful results and ROI.”

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a business process improvement platform designed to help users deliver empowering solutions efficiently and effectively. For over 25 years, our software has helped leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, and forward-thinking SMBs, innovate and grow.

Our clients utilize Flowfinity to boost productivity, improve operational visibility, and enhance communication among teams. For more information visit Flowfinity.com