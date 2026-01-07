Onvation with SmartFit™ Technology from Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Wins 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Kimberly-Clark Professional’s Onvation with SmartFit™ has been selected as winner of the “IoT Sensor Innovation of the Year” award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Onvation is a smart restroom management system enhanced with SmartFit™, a compact, internet-connected sensor that fits seamlessly inside compatible paper towel and bath tissue dispensers. SmartFit™ sensors monitor product levels and restroom traffic in real time, enabling predictive, data-driven maintenance. The solution empowers facility managers to optimize janitorial schedules, reduce waste, and help ensure restrooms remain clean and well-stocked.

The holistic, end-to-end ecosystem combines smart sensors that collect usage and traffic data, a secure gateway that transmits that data to the cloud, and a centralized dashboard and mobile app that deliver actionable insights. The Compass® app helps custodial teams manage cleaning schedules based on real-time conditions to forecast tasks, deploy cleaners, and prevent issues before they arise.

The breakthrough system integrates with select third-party devices and is scalable across high-traffic environments such as airports and stadiums. SmartFit™ expands Onvation’s reach, supporting a range of dispensers and simplifying installation. The sensor is designed for minimal disruption, with a battery life of a minimum of two years and a form factor that fits discreetly inside dispensers.

“Onvation with SmartFit™ transforms one of the most overlooked yet essential facility spaces: the commercial restroom. In any facility, restrooms receive some of the most complaints, especially in high-traffic venues. Staff having to constantly check restroom conditions results in wasted time, wasted product and mismanaged spending,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “So many IoT solutions focus on consumer gadgets or industrial automation, without solving real-world problems. Onvation offers a proven solution that delivers measurable improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction with precision, scalability, and meaningful impact.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

“We are pleased to accept the IoT Breakthrough award for ‘IoT Sensor Innovation of the Year!’ We built Onvation to help facilities optimize labor, reduce waste, and improve customer satisfaction, and we remain committed to innovation that improves everyday experiences,” said Susan Gambardella, President of Kimberly-Clark Professional. “By focusing on a high-impact, often-neglected space, our smart, scalable, and human-centric solution is not just about connecting devices, it’s about connecting data to decisions, and technology to tangible outcomes.”

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with business to achieve their goals while enhancing the well-being of their employees and guests with quality hygiene and personal care solutions. Key brands in this away-from-home segment include Kleenex, Cottonelle, Scott and WypAll. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping businesses create a better clean, together, please visit https://www.kcprofessional.com/en-us/.