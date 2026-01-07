Global Internet-of-Things Leaders Recognized in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced the winners of the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, marking a decade of honoring breakthrough innovation across the IoT ecosystem.

Since its launch, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program has chronicled the rapid evolution of the connected world, from early sensor networks and device connectivity to today’s intelligent, secure and scalable edge-to-cloud IoT platforms deployed across industries worldwide. Over the past ten years, the program has recognized the organizations and technologies that have helped transform IoT from an emerging concept into a foundational layer of modern digital infrastructure.

Now in its tenth year, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence across the IoT landscape, recognizing breakthrough innovation in connected devices, industrial and enterprise IoT, smart home and consumer solutions, wireless connectivity, IoT security, analytics, platforms and infrastructure. The program spotlights the companies and technologies driving intelligent connectivity and real-world impact across the global IoT ecosystem.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the IoT Breakthrough Awards, it’s clear how dramatically the IoT industry has matured over the past decade,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, IoT Breakthrough. “This year’s winners are not only advancing IoT innovation – they are setting the standards for scale, security and real-world impact across the global connected ecosystem. We extend our sincere congratulations to all our 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award winners.”

As global IoT adoption continues to accelerate, organizations are increasingly relying on intelligent connectivity to improve operational efficiency, enhance safety and reliability, support sustainability initiatives and unlock new business models. This year’s award winners reflect both how far the IoT industry has come over the past decade and where it is headed next – delivering scalable, secure and high-impact solutions that move IoT from experimentation to mission-critical deployment.

The 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:

Connected Home

Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances, a Haier company

Smart Lock Product of the Year: Kwikset, Halo Select Plus

Home Security Innovation of the Year: SimpliSafe

Smart Thermostat of the Year: Lennox® L40 Smart Thermostat

Smart Cooking Device of the Year: Sub-Zero Group, Owner’s App

Connected Home Lighting Company of the Year: Enbrighten

Consumer IoT

Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year: Chamberlain Group

IoT Wearables Device the Year: ŌURA, Oura Ring 4

IoT Wearables Innovation the Year: Skylo Technologies

Enterprise IoT

IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: Inspinia Technology

Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: Pelion

Enterprise IoT Platform Innovation Award: Freeeway

Low-Code IoT Platform of the Year: Flowfinity

Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera, IoT Monetization Platform

IoT Security

IoT Security Innovation of the Year: Cisco Systems, Cyber Vision

IoT Security Product of the Year: NXP Semiconductors, EdgeLock SE052F

IoT Security Company of the Year: Wireless CCTV

IoT Analytics

IoT Analytics Platform of the Year: Pulsa

IoT Analytics Company of the Year: Seeq

IoT Component

IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year: InnoPhase IoT, Talaria 6 Platform

IoT Semiconductor Solution of the Year: Synaptics, Astra™

IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year: Skyworks Solutions

IoT Sensor Product of the Year: Digital Matter, Manta Fusion

IoT Sensor Innovation of the Year: Kimberly-Clark Professional, Onvation with SmartFit™

Industrial IoT

Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Emerson

Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Cisco Systems, Cisco Wireless with Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul (URWB)

Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year: Omron DMS, Omron Weather Sensor

RTLS Solution of the Year: Inpixon

Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year: Globalstar

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Manufacturing Innovation Award: Apprentice.io, Apprentice Pro

Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year: Bühler Group

Smart City

Smart Infrastructure Solution of the Year: Itron CityEdge

Overall Smart City Solution of the Year: SJE Inc.

Smart City Innovation of the Year: Lockstop

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

M2M Platform of the Year: emnify

M2M Product of the Year: Monogoto

M2M Satellite Service Provider of the Year: Iridium Communications

IoT Partner & Ecosystem

IoT Alliance of the Year: CSL Group & Vodafone Business

IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year: Identiv, ZATAP by collectID & Genuine-Analytics AG

Connected Vehicles

Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: ELOKON

Connected Car Platform of the Year: Singtel

Health & Wellness

IoT Health & Wellness - Fitness Tracker of the Year: Google Pixel Watch 3

IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year: TrueSpot, MedSpot 360™

Artificial Intelligence in IoT

AI-Powered IoT Platform of the Year: TeraCode

Predictive Intelligence Award: Augury

AI-Powered IoT Solution Provider of the Year: TCS

IoT Development

IoT Development Tool of the Year: Trident IoT

IoT Development Innovation Award: Atomation

IoT Development Service Provider of the Year: eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company

General IoT

Internet of Environment Solution of the Year: LI-COR, Carbon Node

Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: Trackonomy

Overall IoT Company of the Year: Wireless Logic

