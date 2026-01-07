RedTeam Announces Offline Mode for RedTeam Go Mobile App

Orlando, FL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of Offline Mode for the RedTeam Go mobile app, a feature designed to keep critical project information accessible even in areas with limited or no internet connectivity.

Offline Mode empowers construction teams to:

Configure projects for offline access – Select projects in the app and download data directly to your device to continue work seamlessly in remote locations, underground facilities, or areas with poor network coverage.

Access Planroom documents anywhere – View drawings, plans, and specifications without an internet connection, ensuring key information is always available to keep work moving forward.

Key benefits include:

Uninterrupted productivity – No more waiting for signals or worrying about connectivity issues on the jobsite.

Reduced data usage – Download once over Wi-Fi and access repeatedly without consuming cellular data.

Faster access – Work directly with locally stored files, eliminating loading times.

Peace of mind – Critical project information is always at your fingertips.



How it works:

Select your projects – Choose which projects to make available offline. Download documents – The app downloads Planroom documents over Wi-Fi or cellular. Work offline – Access downloaded projects and documents anytime.

Looking ahead

RedTeam plans to expand offline capabilities in upcoming releases, including offline access and creation of daily logs, time card entry and review, RFI and punchlist management and additional project documents and reports.

“Offline Mode is a game-changer for construction teams who need reliable access to critical project information, no matter where their work takes them,” said Jennifer Leacock, Product Manager for RedTeam. “This release ensures our clients can stay productive and informed even in challenging jobsite conditions.”