MyFitnessPal Launches App in New ChatGPT Health Experience





NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today launched an integration bringing its trusted insights, data, and recipes directly into ChatGPT – both in the new Health experience and across the platform. As an app in ChatGPT, the platform’s 800 million weekly users can now receive recipe ideas that fit their goals, macro and protein guidance, and weight-management support - powered by MyFitnessPal’s 20 years of science-backed expertise, a database of more than 20 million foods, and 2,000 recipes. This collaboration brings evidence-based nutrition guidance into the everyday ChatGPT conversations, removing barriers to healthy eating and making expert support available in seconds.

MyFitnessPal is one of the first nutrition apps in the ChatGPT Health experience, reinforcing its position at the forefront of AI-powered consumer health. An early adopter of the technology, the company uses AI to simplify logging and speed up tracking so people can spend less time managing meals and more time living. This integration extends that work beyond the app, placing MyFitnessPal’s nutrition intelligence inside one of the world’s most widely used AI platforms.

Smarter, Simpler Nutrition Support

With this new functionality, ChatGPT users can ask everyday questions such as “What’s a healthy dinner option?”, “What should I eat to lose weight?”, or “Give me high protein meals”—and receive tailored MyFitnessPal recipes, macro recommendations, and calorie targets aligned to their goals. The experience helps people discover options faster and makes healthy decision-making more approachable.





Users can choose recipes by dietary approach, allergens, food dislikes, and cook time, ensuring recommendations are both personalized and practical for their preferences and schedules.

Personalized Guidance to Support Fitness Goals

When users share a goal with ChatGPT — such as weight loss, maintenance, or muscle gain — they will be prompted to enter key metrics including age, sex, weight, height, and activity level. Based on this information, the experience can provide a daily calorie target, a suggested macro breakdown, and recipe ideas that align with those goals, delivering structured guidance through a natural conversational interface.

“One of the most common and meaningful ways people use ChatGPT today is for health and wellness information. By bringing trusted brands like MyFitnessPal into our ecosystem of apps in ChatGPT, we're able to make the user experience even more useful and personalized," said Ashley Alexander, VP of Health Products, OpenAI.





A New Era of Accessible Nutrition Insight

Nearly one million people reach their goals with MyFitnessPal each year. By pairing best-in-class AI with one of the largest nutrition datasets in the world, this integration makes healthier decisions simpler and more accessible than ever before. It also marks the first step in a broader strategy to bring MyFitnessPal’s nutrition intelligence into AI platforms where users already seek advice. Future iterations could, for example, allow users to connect their MyFitnessPal account to ChatGPT and log meals using natural language — creating a more seamless, personalized experience that can accelerate progress toward their goals.

“From AI-powered voice logging to identifying foods from a picture of your plate, we’ve consistently invested in technology that makes tracking your nutrition easier,” said Mike Fisher, Chief Executive Officer at MyFitnessPal. “This integration with OpenAI is just the beginning. By combining MyFitnessPal’s data and expertise with emerging AI platforms, we’re building the most intuitive, goal-driven nutrition experience yet—one that amplifies human judgment instead of replacing it, and helps people build healthy habits that truly stick.”

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

