MyFitnessPal Debuts Its 2026 Winter Release





NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced its 2026 Winter Release, a suite of tools and new partnerships that help members build sustainable nutrition habits grounded in credible, science-backed guidance.

AI-Powered Tools For Real Life

Premium and Premium+ members now have more flexibility with Meal Scan. The Photo Upload feature allows iOS users to take a photo of their plate and log their meal later, with AI facilitating the delivery of nutritional data from one of the world's largest food databases. This advancement makes tracking more seamless, giving members the flexibility to log on their own terms.

Premium+ members also gain access to improved Meal Planner functionality, including a Recipes tab for easier discovery of goal-aligned meals and the ability to save favorites for future meal plans. These enhancements streamline the meal planning experience, reducing decision fatigue while supporting personalized nutrition goals.

Seamless Ingredient Ordering

Premium+ members in the United States who are new to Instacart can receive $10 off their first three grocery orders of $50 or more per order through August 16, 2026 (terms apply, see offer for details), using a coupon code available in the app while supplies last. This collaboration supports seamless meal planning and grocery delivery for busy members.

Credible Guidance, Not Viral Fads

The Blue Check Collection offers Premium+ subscribers a curated set of registered dietitian-reviewed recipes that cut through viral trends and fads with real, balanced meals people will want to eat to hit their goals. Our partnership with basketball all-star Cameron Brink brings that same commitment to credible nutrition to life: after her injury, Cameron used MyFitnessPal to track protein and coordinate with her trainer and registered dietitian, building the sustainable habits that fueled her recovery.

"For two decades, we've focused on what actually works: giving people tools that make tracking easier and guidance they can trust," said Tim Holley, Chief Product Officer at MyFitnessPal. "This Winter Release does both. Features like Photo Upload fit into real life without adding pressure, while our registered dietitians provide credible nutrition guidance that cuts through social media noise."

MyFitnessPal offers Free, Premium ($79.99/year), and Premium+ ($99.99/year) tiers. Premium unlocks advanced tools like Meal Scan, Barcode Scan, and Voice Log, while Premium+ includes everything in Premium, plus personalized meal planning with Meal Planner and the Blue Check Collection. For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app via the App Store or Google Play.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

