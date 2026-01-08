KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What happens after a hailstorm damages your car, and the insurance company pushes you toward a specific repair shop? A HelloNation article answers that exact question by exploring how much say a vehicle owner has in selecting a repair facility. The feature highlights the expertise of Mike Wickham and Alex Wickham, who lead Dent Vanish Atlanta in Kennesaw, and clarifies that Georgia drivers have the final word in choosing their own paintless dent repair provider.

As the article explains, many insurance companies suggest specific repair shops to policyholders. These recommendations often come from partnerships built around pricing agreements, not necessarily repair quality. However, drivers are not legally bound to follow these recommendations. The HelloNation article emphasizes that insurance repair shop choice lies fully with the vehicle owner—a fact often overlooked during the high-stress aftermath of hail damage.

Paintless dent repair (PDR) is an especially popular choice for hail damage car repair in Georgia. When the vehicle's paint remains intact, as it often does with hail, this method can be used to restore the body without repainting. Paintless dent repair for hail in Atlanta and nearby areas has grown in demand due to its ability to preserve the original factory finish. Mike and Alex Wickham have built a reputation in Kennesaw by offering this service as a less invasive, more precise option for restoring vehicles.

The article stresses that knowing your rights early in the process can help you act quickly and avoid unnecessary delays. For instance, if you already trust a paintless dent repair specialist, you are entitled to use them for both estimates and repairs. Insurance companies generally accept any qualified repair provider, provided the work is reasonable and well-documented. The Wickhams’ shop, Dent Vanish Atlanta, has helped many clients navigate these steps smoothly while maintaining full transparency throughout the process.

According to the HelloNation feature, communication is the key to avoiding claim issues. Letting the adjuster know you prefer paintless dent repair and have selected a specialist upfront can prevent misunderstandings. Paintless dent repair experts can assess whether PDR is suitable for the damage, explain the process, and offer realistic outcomes before any work begins. This approach builds trust and avoids surprises.

The article also outlines practical steps drivers can take immediately after a hailstorm, such as photographing the damage and noting the time and location of the event. These details strengthen the insurance claim and support the decision to work with a chosen repair shop. With hail damage car repair in Georgia being a frequent need due to the state’s unpredictable weather, knowing this process can reduce stress and confusion.

Drivers who understand their rights are in a better position to protect the long-term value of their vehicles. Choosing a repair facility based on experience and method—not insurance suggestions—can help ensure the work aligns with the vehicle owner’s expectations. The HelloNation article emphasizes that when drivers select specialists for paintless dent repair, they are choosing skill and transparency over shortcuts.

