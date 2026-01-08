Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
08 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 07 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,644
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 429.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 442.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):434.454517

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,714,886 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,284,601 have voting rights and 1,063,202 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE434.45451717,644

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
17437.0008:36:35LSE  
647437.0008:49:23LSE  
10437.0008:49:23LSE  
277437.0008:49:23LSE  
936437.0008:59:08LSE  
300437.0009:10:48LSE  
613437.0009:10:48LSE  
216438.0009:31:43LSE  
746440.0010:57:02LSE  
255440.0011:28:28LSE  
497440.0011:28:28LSE  
9439.5011:36:30LSE  
711439.5011:36:30LSE  
704442.0013:04:32LSE  
734441.5013:09:47LSE  
514440.5013:13:20LSE  
216439.5013:13:26LSE  
716435.5014:40:17LSE  
361434.5014:50:34LSE  
485432.0015:04:39LSE  
90432.0015:04:39LSE  
731432.0015:04:39LSE  
214430.5015:12:20LSE  
89430.5015:12:20LSE  
645430.5015:12:22LSE  
727431.0015:56:14LSE  
300431.0015:56:14LSE  
425431.0015:56:14LSE  
105430.5015:57:40LSE  
435430.5015:57:40LSE  
196431.0016:08:16LSE  
552431.0016:09:53LSE  
17431.0016:09:53LSE  
10431.0016:09:53LSE  
7431.0016:09:53LSE  
10431.0016:09:53LSE  
127431.0016:09:53LSE  
87430.5016:09:59LSE  
636430.5016:09:59LSE  
421429.5016:16:08LSE  
196429.0016:16:12LSE  
135429.0016:18:09LSE  
124430.0016:23:56LSE  
108430.0016:23:56LSE  
16430.0016:23:56LSE  
232430.0016:24:14LSE  
48430.0016:24:14LSE  
627430.0016:24:14LSE  
232430.0016:24:14LSE  
232430.0016:24:14LSE  
232430.0016:24:14LSE  
232430.0016:24:14LSE  
232430.0016:24:14LSE  
210430.0016:25:12LSE  

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


