RentRedi Recognized for Premier Customer Service by National Association of Realtors®

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software built for smart real estate investors, has been named a recipient of the 2025 NAR REALTOR Benefits® Customer Experience Award. The honor recognizes Business Partners that deliver exceptional value to REALTORS® through meaningful service, long-term impact, and an above-and-beyond commitment to member success.





NAR members are increasingly guiding clients through rental investing, while often building their own portfolios as well. Through its partnership with NAR , RentRedi helps REALTORS® bring more clarity, structure, and confidence to rental ownership – from screening and rent collection to maintenance and accounting – so they can better serve investors, protect their time, and grow long-term wealth alongside their clients.

The NAR REALTOR Benefits® Customer Experience Award highlights RentRedi’s solutions that support agents navigating the growing overlap between real estate investing, rental property management, and client advisory services.

“Agents today are doing more than closing transactions – they’re helping people build durable financial futures,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Barone. “We built RentRedi to support that responsibility with systems that reduce friction and create consistency, letting agents stay focused on the outcomes that matter most for their clients and themselves. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering tools and resources that solve the real challenges of this work and help agents operate smarter at every stage.”

The Growing Synergy Between Real Estate Agents and Investors

The relationship between real estate agents and real estate investors is becoming increasingly interconnected. As the growing number of agents who are also investors and rental property owners evolves in the industry, RentRedi stays closely attuned to their expanding needs in conjunction with its relationship with NAR.

According to NAR’s 2025 Member Profile Report, nearly a third of real estate agents own investment properties, underscoring a shift toward professionals who balance dual roles as both advisors and operators. These agents bring firsthand experience to every client conversation. They’ve worked with tenants, navigated maintenance decisions, evaluated deals through an ROI lens, and managed the realities of rental ownership themselves.

That lived experience of managing rental properties shows up in how real estate agents advise their clients. They are well-positioned to offer practical, specific guidance that helps investors move forward with clearer expectations about building a rental portfolio.

Supporting Real Estate Agents and Investor Clients Beyond the Sale

Real estate agents also play a critical role in shaping how investor clients experience rental ownership – especially when it comes to adopting the right technology early. When a client purchases their first rental property, the systems they choose can make or break their experience as a landlord.

Agents who introduce property management tools like RentRedi at the beginning of that journey demonstrate long-term thinking. They show clients they’re invested not just in closing a deal, but in helping them succeed as rental owners. That kind of guidance builds trust, encourages repeat business, and positions agents as true long-term partners in their clients’ financial goals.

Smart Property Management Software that Scales Growth for Everyone

RentRedi was selected for the CX Award because of its continued dedication to helping real estate agents work smarter as rental property owners and investor advisors throughout the full lifecycle of planning, purchasing, owning, and operating income-producing rental properties.

The award reflects RentRedi’s ability to deliver practical tools, thoughtful service, and real-world solutions that help real estate agents strengthen client relationships while growing their own portfolios. RentRedi works closely with NAR REALTOR Benefits® to support real estate professionals who:

Own and manage rental properties

Advise clients investing in long-term rental income

Build scalable, repeatable rental businesses



RentRedi is designed for how rental ownership actually works, whether agents are managing their own properties, helping clients understand day-to-day operations, or supporting long-term investment strategies.

Key benefits for real estate agents and investors include:

Protecting rental assets and reducing risk: Comprehensive tenant screening (including credit, criminal, and eviction reports) helps investors place better-qualified tenants who are more likely to pay rent on time, with RentRedi data showing screened tenants pay rent on time 90% of the time .

Comprehensive (including credit, criminal, and eviction reports) helps investors place better-qualified tenants who are more likely to pay rent on time, with RentRedi data showing . Improving cash flow reliability: Online rent collection with automated reminders reduces late payments and eliminates manual follow-up, while autopay adoption drives 99% on-time payment rates , helping owners and their clients maintain more consistent monthly income.

Online with automated reminders reduces late payments and eliminates manual follow-up, while autopay adoption drives , helping owners and their clients maintain more consistent monthly income. Preserving property value while saving time: Centralized maintenance coordination allows issues to be reported, tracked, and resolved faster, helping prevent small problems from becoming costly repairs and keeping tenants satisfied.

Centralized allows issues to be reported, tracked, and resolved faster, helping prevent small problems from becoming costly repairs and keeping tenants satisfied. Placing tenants who are a better long-term fit: Custom rental applications and prescreening tools let investors align criteria with property-specific goals, reducing turnover and unnecessary vacancies.

Custom rental applications and prescreening tools let investors align criteria with property-specific goals, reducing turnover and unnecessary vacancies. Scaling without rising software costs: Flat-fee pricing with unlimited units allows real estate agents and investors to grow portfolios without per-unit price increases, making expansion more predictable and sustainable over time.

allows real estate agents and investors to grow portfolios without per-unit price increases, making expansion more predictable and sustainable over time. Staying organized and financially confident year-round: RentRedi Accounting centralizes expense tracking with AI-powered receipt capture and automated Profit & Loss statements, giving owners and their clients a clear, up-to-date view of rental performance without relying on spreadsheets or disconnected tools.

centralizes expense tracking with AI-powered receipt capture and automated Profit & Loss statements, giving owners and their clients a clear, up-to-date view of rental performance without relying on spreadsheets or disconnected tools. Walking into tax season prepared, not rushed: Built-in Schedule E summaries automatically organize rental income and expenses in the format accountants expect, helping investors avoid missed deductions, reduce errors, and hand off clean, complete records at year-end.



Together, these benefits help real estate agents move beyond transactional advice and operate as long-term partners to their investor clients, while applying the same disciplined systems to their own rental businesses.

Technology as a Growth Multiplier for Portfolio Expansion

Technology has become a powerful growth multiplier. With RentRedi, agents who own rental properties can screen tenants, collect rent, coordinate maintenance, and generate reports directly from their phone – without becoming full-time property managers. RentRedi’s flat pricing model also allows investors to scale from one unit to ten, twenty, 100, or more without increasing software costs.

RentRedi has seen firsthand how streamlined operations accelerate growth. One in ten RentRedi landlords who started with fewer than five units have grown their portfolios to ten or more units while using the platform. In some cases, customers have scaled from a single duplex to managing an entire 12-unit property on their own, and several RentRedi investors started out with 1-2 rental properties and added up to 95 units over the past year alone. This kind of growth no longer requires a team or third-party management.

By removing complexity and lowering barriers to entry, technology is making real estate investing more accessible. Real estate agents are uniquely positioned to influence this shift – not just by helping clients buy properties, but by guiding them toward long-term wealth creation and financial freedom.

Recognized for Meaningful Impact on the Real Estate Agent Community

The NAR REALTOR Benefits® Customer Experience Award evaluates partners based on:

The lasting impact of their services on real estate agents

The extent to which their support goes above and beyond expectations

How clearly their contributions are recognized and valued by NAR Members



RentRedi’s recognition reflects its focus on real-world outcomes: helping real estate agents save time, reduce operational friction, and build rental businesses designed for durability and long-term success.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/541dfa7c-922c-4ad1-8d11-57e5935e5c15