Protein Market 2026-31 Growth Led by Plant & RTD Demand Reports Mordor Intelligence

According to Mordor Intelligence, the protein market size is expected to reach USD 36.69 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.32%. This reflects steady growth as the food, nutrition, and feed industries shift from commodity protein sources toward higher-value, functional, and specialty formats. Demand is increasingly driven by premium isolates, hydrolysates, and fermentation-derived ingredients that offer better performance, stability, and application versatility. This shift positions protein not just as a macronutrient but as a strategic formulation tool across food, beverages, nutrition, and animal feed.

Key Dynamics of the Protein Market

Protein Demand Shifts Toward Functional, High-Performance Ingredients

Protein intake is shifting from simply quantity to focus on quality, function, and digestibility in line with broader wellness objectives. Consumers are increasingly linking protein to satiety, metabolic health, and active living, rather than just muscle growth. This change encourages manufacturers to emphasize specialty proteins that absorb quickly, dissolve well, and have a cleaner taste. Plant-based proteins like pea and soy are now mainstream because of their transparent labels and allergen-friendly features. Meanwhile, fermentation-based and alternative proteins are becoming more important for supply stability and sustainability. Collectively, these trends are transforming protein formulation strategies across food and beverage markets.

Protein Fortification and Convenience Formats Drive Market Expansion

Protein fortification extends well beyond sports nutrition into everyday foods such as coffee, breakfast items, ready meals, and shelf-stable beverages. This expansion requires proteins that integrate seamlessly without affecting texture, flavor, or shelf life, boosting demand for refined isolates and hydrolyzed formats. Ready-to-drink and single-serve products are further accelerating adoption by catering to on-the-go consumption habits. Ingredient suppliers are investing in technologies that improve stability, dispersion, and shelf-life performance. As private labels expand in convenience nutrition, branded players are differentiating through functional blends and enhanced performance claims.

Protein Market Segmentation Highlights

By Source

Animal

Microbial

Plant

By Form

Concentrates

Isolates

Hydrolysates

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements and Sports Nutrition

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Outlook

Competition in the protein industry is marked by moderate consolidation at the top and high fragmentation in specialty niches. Large players leverage scale, technical depth, and global distribution, while smaller innovators compete through differentiation and speed to market.

Future leadership will depend on the ability to deliver consistent performance, flexible sourcing, and application-ready solutions. Companies that successfully align protein innovation with consumer expectations for health, sustainability, and convenience will be best positioned to capture long-term value.

Key Players in The Protein Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Royal Friesland Campina N.V

