Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2031 Projections show 13.26% CAGR as Early Genetic Screening Adoption Accelerates: 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is valued at USD 3.90 billion in 2025 and estimated to grow from USD 4.42 billion in 2026 to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period (2026-2031), supported by rising awareness of prenatal genetic screening, increasing maternal age, and growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic approaches in obstetric care. The market is advancing as healthcare providers increasingly adopt non-invasive prenatal testing to identify chromosomal abnormalities early in pregnancy while minimizing procedural risks for both mother and fetus.

Non-invasive prenatal testing analyzes cell-free fetal DNA obtained from maternal blood samples and is widely used to screen for common chromosomal conditions. Demand is strengthening as clinicians emphasize early risk assessment, informed pregnancy management, and improved patient counseling. Advances in sequencing technologies and laboratory workflows have enhanced test accuracy and turnaround times, further reinforcing clinical confidence and patient acceptance.

Emerging Market Trends

Growing Integration of Non-Invasive Testing into Routine Prenatal Care

Non-invasive prenatal testing is increasingly being incorporated into routine prenatal screening pathways, particularly for pregnancies with elevated genetic risk. Healthcare providers are adopting these tests to enable earlier detection, reduce reliance on invasive procedures, and support informed clinical decision-making.

Advancements in Sequencing and Laboratory Technologies

Ongoing improvements in next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics, and laboratory automation are enhancing test performance and scalability. These advancements are enabling broader test availability, improved accuracy, and faster reporting, supporting wider adoption across healthcare settings.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America holds a leading position in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market, driven by advanced diagnostic infrastructure, strong adoption of genetic screening technologies, and well-established prenatal care systems. Favorable reimbursement environments and high awareness among expectant parents continue to support market expansion across the region.

Europe represents a significant share of the market, supported by standardized prenatal screening protocols, growing emphasis on maternal-fetal health, and expanding access to genetic testing services.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a growth region as healthcare access improves, prenatal screening awareness increases, and investments in diagnostic laboratory infrastructure expand. Public and private initiatives aimed at strengthening maternal care services are further contributing to market uptake across developing economies.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Technology



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Rolling-Circle Amplification

Microarray

Real-Time PCR

Other Technologies



By Test Type

Aneuploidy Screening

Microdeletion / Microduplication Screening

Whole-Genome cfDNA Screening

Rh-D Genotyping

Monogenic Disease Testing



By Gestation Window

10-12 Weeks

13-24 Weeks

Greater Than 24 Weeks



By Sample Type

Maternal Plasma cfDNA

Circulating Trophoblastic Cells



By Component

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Services



By End User

Hospitals & Birthing Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories



IVF & Fertility Clinics

Research Institutes



By Distribution Channel

Physician-Referral

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)



By Application

Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21)

Edwards Syndrome (Trisomy 18)

Patau Syndrome (Trisomy 13)

Turner Syndrome

Other Chromosomal Abnormalities

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market features established diagnostic service providers and specialized genetic testing companies. Competitive strategies focus on test portfolio expansion, technology enhancement, laboratory network growth, and collaboration with healthcare providers to improve accessibility and clinical integration.

Major companies include:

Centogene NV



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Revvity, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: The blood glucose monitoring market report is segmented by device (self-monitoring blood glucose [glucometers], continuous glucose monitoring), end user (hospitals), patient type (type-1 diabetes), modality (invasive and non-invasive), distribution channel (institutional sales) and geography (North America).

Medtronic PLC, Dexcom Inc., LifeScan Inc., Abbott Laboratories (Diabetes Care) and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Blood Glucose Monitoring: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-blood-glucose-monitoring-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market report is segmented by product & service (assays & kits), application (infectious diseases), technology (PCR-Based, INAAT, end user (hospitals, homecare settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA and Abbott Laboratories are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

In Vitro Diagnostic Market: The in vitro diagnostic market report is segmented by product type (instruments, reagents & kits, software & services), technology (immunoassay, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics), application (infectious diseases, oncology, diabetes), end user (hospitals & academic labs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific).

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



