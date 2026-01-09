Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2031 Projections show 13.26% CAGR as Early Genetic Screening Adoption Accelerates: 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is valued at USD 3.90 billion in 2025 and estimated to grow from USD 4.42 billion in 2026 to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period (2026-2031), supported by rising awareness of prenatal genetic screening, increasing maternal age, and growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic approaches in obstetric care. The market is advancing as healthcare providers increasingly adopt non-invasive prenatal testing to identify chromosomal abnormalities early in pregnancy while minimizing procedural risks for both mother and fetus.
Non-invasive prenatal testing analyzes cell-free fetal DNA obtained from maternal blood samples and is widely used to screen for common chromosomal conditions. Demand is strengthening as clinicians emphasize early risk assessment, informed pregnancy management, and improved patient counseling. Advances in sequencing technologies and laboratory workflows have enhanced test accuracy and turnaround times, further reinforcing clinical confidence and patient acceptance.
Emerging Market Trends
Growing Integration of Non-Invasive Testing into Routine Prenatal Care
Non-invasive prenatal testing is increasingly being incorporated into routine prenatal screening pathways, particularly for pregnancies with elevated genetic risk. Healthcare providers are adopting these tests to enable earlier detection, reduce reliance on invasive procedures, and support informed clinical decision-making.
Advancements in Sequencing and Laboratory Technologies
Ongoing improvements in next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics, and laboratory automation are enhancing test performance and scalability. These advancements are enabling broader test availability, improved accuracy, and faster reporting, supporting wider adoption across healthcare settings.
Regional Market Dynamics
North America holds a leading position in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market, driven by advanced diagnostic infrastructure, strong adoption of genetic screening technologies, and well-established prenatal care systems. Favorable reimbursement environments and high awareness among expectant parents continue to support market expansion across the region.
Europe represents a significant share of the market, supported by standardized prenatal screening protocols, growing emphasis on maternal-fetal health, and expanding access to genetic testing services.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a growth region as healthcare access improves, prenatal screening awareness increases, and investments in diagnostic laboratory infrastructure expand. Public and private initiatives aimed at strengthening maternal care services are further contributing to market uptake across developing economies.
Market Segmentation Insights
By Technology
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Rolling-Circle Amplification
- Microarray
- Real-Time PCR
- Other Technologies
By Test Type
- Aneuploidy Screening
- Microdeletion / Microduplication Screening
- Whole-Genome cfDNA Screening
- Rh-D Genotyping
- Monogenic Disease Testing
By Gestation Window
- 10-12 Weeks
- 13-24 Weeks
- Greater Than 24 Weeks
By Sample Type
- Maternal Plasma cfDNA
- Circulating Trophoblastic Cells
By Component
- Instruments
- Kits & Reagents
- Services
By End User
- Hospitals & Birthing Centers
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- IVF & Fertility Clinics
- Research Institutes
By Distribution Channel
- Physician-Referral
- Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
By Application
- Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21)
- Edwards Syndrome (Trisomy 18)
- Patau Syndrome (Trisomy 13)
- Turner Syndrome
- Other Chromosomal Abnormalities
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market?utm_source=globenewswire
Competition Outlook
The global non-invasive prenatal testing market features established diagnostic service providers and specialized genetic testing companies. Competitive strategies focus on test portfolio expansion, technology enhancement, laboratory network growth, and collaboration with healthcare providers to improve accessibility and clinical integration.
Major companies include:
- Centogene NV
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Revvity, Inc.
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:
Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: The blood glucose monitoring market report is segmented by device (self-monitoring blood glucose [glucometers], continuous glucose monitoring), end user (hospitals), patient type (type-1 diabetes), modality (invasive and non-invasive), distribution channel (institutional sales) and geography (North America).
Medtronic PLC, Dexcom Inc., LifeScan Inc., Abbott Laboratories (Diabetes Care) and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are the major companies operating in this market.
Read more about companies active in Blood Glucose Monitoring: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-blood-glucose-monitoring-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire
Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market report is segmented by product & service (assays & kits), application (infectious diseases), technology (PCR-Based, INAAT, end user (hospitals, homecare settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA and Abbott Laboratories are the major companies operating in this market.
Read more about companies active in Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire
In Vitro Diagnostic Market: The in vitro diagnostic market report is segmented by product type (instruments, reagents & kits, software & services), technology (immunoassay, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics), application (infectious diseases, oncology, diabetes), end user (hospitals & academic labs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific).
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.