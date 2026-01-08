Market Outlook: Carson Group Sees Bull Market Continuing in 2026

Omaha, Neb., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $54 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today unveiled its highly anticipated Market Outlook 2026, “Riding the Wave,” forecasting continued economic expansion and robust market performance driven by fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and a historic surge in artificial intelligence (AI) investment.

“Carson Group remains bullish on the economy and markets, just as we have for the past three years,” said Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group. “We believe 2026 is all about riding the wave. Waves can crest and crash, but right now the underlying momentum argues for seeking participation, not bailing out. The cushion against a meaningful shock has improved and the American consumer and corporate balance sheets remain strong.”

The report identifies three powerful forces propelling markets: expansive fiscal policy, a decisive shift to monetary easing and unprecedented investment in AI. Despite some economic risks, including a modest rise in unemployment, the Carson Group Investment Research team continues to see reasons for optimism.

Sonu Varghese, VP, Global Macro Strategist, added, “We move into 2026 riding a wave of momentum in both markets and consumer spending. Policy tailwinds – ranging from tax cuts and continued Federal Reserve rate cuts to easing tariff pressures – could help lift cyclical activity toward trend growth. Labor market risks are elevated, but that only increases the odds that monetary policy remains decisively dovish. The AI capex wave could also provide the next leg higher in profit growth.”

Additional takeaways and predictions from the Carson Group’s 2026 Market Outlook include:

Market Gains Between 12-15%: Carson Group believes the S&P 500 will gain 12-15% this year.

Carson Group believes the S&P 500 will gain 12-15% this year. Markets Have Bad Days, too: It’s important to remember that every year will have some alarming headlines and big down days—prepare for it now. Declines are normal, and midterm years tend to be quite volatile, especially lately. The years 2018 and 2022 both saw stock declines and negative returns, but in each case, we had significant headwinds from tightening monetary policy, unlike now.

It’s important to remember that every year will have some alarming headlines and big down days—prepare for it now. Declines are normal, and midterm years tend to be quite volatile, especially lately. The years 2018 and 2022 both saw stock declines and negative returns, but in each case, we had significant headwinds from tightening monetary policy, unlike now. In Our AI Era: AI-related capital expenditures are at historic highs, already surpassing the internet boom relative to GDP. Major technology firms are expected to drive capex to $515 billion in 2026, fueling economic growth and corporate profits. As Carson notes, the AI trend is still in early stages, with significant room for further expansion.

AI-related capital expenditures are at historic highs, already surpassing the internet boom relative to GDP. Major technology firms are expected to drive capex to $515 billion in 2026, fueling economic growth and corporate profits. As Carson notes, the AI trend is still in early stages, with significant room for further expansion. Several Big Beautiful Tailwinds: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) is delivering substantial fiscal stimulus, with retroactive tax cuts set to boost household spending and markets in early 2026. Tariff uncertainty has eased, and the Federal Reserve is expected to continue rate cuts, providing additional support for markets.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) is delivering substantial fiscal stimulus, with retroactive tax cuts set to boost household spending and markets in early 2026. Tariff uncertainty has eased, and the Federal Reserve is expected to continue rate cuts, providing additional support for markets. Globalization is Alive and Well: Carson data shows that developed markets (excluding the U.S.) across Europe, Japan and Australia are seeing economic activity run above trend. Emerging markets are also rebounding, with activity recovering in China, Taiwan and South Korea. This global strength serves as another tailwind for the U.S. economy.

Carson Group Investment Research reiterates that one of the simplest ways to protect against volatility, concentration and other concerns is to own a well-diversified portfolio and stay within an appropriate risk tolerance. The team anticipates another year of economic expansion but still recommends a portfolio that includes exposure to a mix of low-volatility stocks and momentum stocks, exposure to international stocks and some exposure to asset classes other than stocks and bonds (example managed futures, gold).

