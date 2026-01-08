CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AI INSIGHTS INITIATIVE TO OPTIMIZE TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE PORTFOLIO, ENHANCE MARKET ANALYSIS AND EXPLORE AI-SUPPORTED CLINIC DEPLOYMENT

TAIZHOU, China, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) ("China SXT" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs"), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements ("TCMHS"), today announced the launch of a Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insights Initiative. This initiative aims to integrate AI-driven analytics into the Company’s product portfolio planning and market intelligence processes, further strengthening its long-term strategy to evolve into a data-informed and innovation-driven modern TCM enterprise.

The primary objective of this initiative is to strengthen the scientific basis of R&D decision-making. By analyzing multi-dimensional datasets such as historical sales, regional health demand, product performance trends and supply dynamics of TCM raw materials, the Company aims to ensure its innovation roadmap remains aligned with evolving consumer needs and competitive shifts in the TCM sector.

Through the adoption of AI-enabled analytics, China SXT expects to identify new product opportunities, enhance commercial potential assessment and strengthen life cycle management for its existing TCMP and TCMHS product lines. These insights are also expected to enhance the Company’s adaptability to macroeconomic changes, regulatory developments and competitive dynamics by supporting timely adjustments in marketing, pricing and distribution strategies.

As a key implementation component of the Strategic AI Insights Initiative, China SXT plans to strategically develop and operate a series of offline AI-supported TCM consultation stores (“AI Clinics”) across China. These stores will serve as direct consumer-facing extensions of the Company’s AI analytics engine, creating a real-world interface for both service delivery and data feedback.

These locations are expected to utilize proprietary AI algorithms trained on extensive TCM clinical knowledge and health data to offer personalized preliminary health screening, targeted recommendations for TCMP and TCMHS products and tailored diet and lifestyle guidance. This consumer-facing model is designed to help the Company collect reliable real-time information on product efficacy, customer preferences and user behavior. Such insights can then be fed back into the Company’s R&D and product optimization processes, forming an efficient closed-loop innovation system.

“Leveraging AI to gain insight into product trends and market dynamics is both a logical and necessary step in enhancing the Company’s strategic planning and decision-making,” said Feng Zhou, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director of China SXT. “By integrating AI-driven insights across product planning, market intelligence, and future offline AI-supported consultation services, we are laying the foundation for a more data-informed, consumer-centered, and innovation-driven TCM ecosystem.”

