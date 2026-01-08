Morning Market Pulse: From Orbit to Biomaterials, Innovation Drives the Tape

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets head into the session with a familiar but powerful theme in focus: enabling technologies that quietly unlock the next wave of growth. From satellite connectivity at cruising altitude to biologics edging closer to regulatory milestones, and from AI-driven diagnostics to advanced biomaterials, today’s news flow highlights companies pushing infrastructure, science, and scale forward at the same time.

Connectivity Takes Flight: flyExclusive Embraces Starlink

flyExclusive (NYSE American: FLYX) is setting a new benchmark in private aviation after being named an authorized Starlink Aviation dealer and installer. The move brings high-speed, low-latency satellite internet across its own fleet while opening a new revenue lane through third-party MRO installations.

Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit constellation delivers up to ~310 Mbps with dramatically lower latency than legacy aviation systems, enabling real-time video conferencing, VPN reliability, and streaming at altitude. For flyExclusive, this is not just a customer-experience upgrade, it reinforces a vertically integrated model that combines fleet operations, maintenance, and now next-generation connectivity. Installations on its Challenger 350 fleet are expected to begin in early 2026, with external customer slots already available.

Spider Silk Moves from Promise to Production: Kraig Labs Scales Up

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) remains the clear spider silk technology leader, by a wide margin, in recombinant spider silk, a material long viewed as one of the most valuable yet elusive biomaterials on Earth.

Spider silk is lighter than steel, tougher than Kevlar, highly elastic, biodegradable, and biocompatible. These properties make it uniquely suited for applications ranging from performance textiles and aerospace composites to medical sutures, tissue scaffolds, and next-generation defense materials. The challenge for decades has been scale: spiders cannot be farmed, and synthetic alternatives have fallen short on performance or cost.

Kraig Labs solved this bottleneck through genetically engineered silkworms that produce spider silk proteins at industrial scale, something no competitor has demonstrated with comparable repeatability, strength metrics, or production readiness. The company’s announcement that it has taken possession of three strategic mulberry fields is a meaningful operational inflection point. Mulberry leaves are the critical feedstock for silkworms, and direct control over these fields removes a key constraint on expansion.

With feedstock now integrated into active rearing cycles, Kraig Labs is deploying more than one million BAM-1 Alpha hybrid eggs as part of an aggressive production ramp. The proximity of the fields to production facilities improves logistics, consistency, and supply security, while additional access through a Southeast Asian government partnership provides further upside capacity. This development moves spider silk closer to sustained commercial output, an inflection many advanced-materials markets have been waiting on.

AI Diagnostics Gain Traction: Aclarion Builds Momentum

Aclarion (NASDAQ: ACON) enters 2026 with accelerating adoption of its Nociscan platform, reporting 114% year-over-year growth in Q4 scan volumes and 69% growth for full-year 2025. Importantly, the company remains debt-free with $12.0 million in cash, extending its runway into 2027.

Nociscan uses MR spectroscopy, biomarkers, and AI to identify the source of chronic low back pain, an area with significant unmet clinical and economic need. With expanding imaging-center access, growing physician adoption, and a strengthening clinical evidence base, Aclarion is positioning itself at the intersection of AI-enabled diagnostics and value-based care. Enrollment in its CLARITY trial is expected to reach approximately 25% by the end of Q2 2026, with an interim internal readout anticipated in Q3.

Regulatory Visibility Improves: MoonLake Advances Toward BLA

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) delivered a key regulatory update after a positive Type B meeting with the FDA. The agency confirmed that a Biologics License Application for sonelokimab in hidradenitis suppurativa can be supported by existing Phase 2 and Phase 3 data, without additional clinical trials.

With more than 1,000 patients already studied across MIRA, VELA-1, and VELA-2, MoonLake now has a clearer, lower-risk path toward a planned BLA submission in the second half of 2026. Multiple upcoming data readouts across inflammatory indications add to a catalyst-rich outlook over the next 12 months.

