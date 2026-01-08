TRIMEDX strengthens TRIMEDX-AIQ™ with agentic AI capital planning and inventory optimization capabilities

Indianapolis, Indiana, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX today announced the addition of agentic AI capital planning and inventory optimization capabilities to TRIMEDX-AIQ™, its AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering. This new functionality empowers health systems to make faster, more informed capital and operating expense decisions by combining a conversational AI agent capable of scenario modeling with deep asset intelligence—enabling more disciplined planning, reduced inventory spend, and measurable cost savings.

With most medical equipment utilized only 40–50% of the time and approximately 25% of capital budgets allocated to clinical assets, health systems face significant risk of over-purchasing, early replacement, and underutilized inventory. Traditional capital planning processes—often manual, static, and based on incomplete data—limit healthcare leaders’ ability to confidently validate purchase requests, adapt plans as conditions change, or identify opportunities to defer or avoid unnecessary spend.

Built on the industry’s most extensive repository of medical device data, TRIMEDX-AIQ's new agentic AI capabilities address these challenges by enabling health systems to dynamically optimize capital inventory decisions through AI-native analysis and scenario planning. Early modeling indicates that organizations leveraging agentic capital planning and inventory optimization within TRIMEDX-AIQ can achieve:

25–35% capital expense avoidance or deferral

10–20% operating expense savings

More flexible, maturity-aligned capital plans that evolve as clinical, operational, and financial priorities change

Through a conversational interface, healthcare leaders and advisors can engage with TRIMEDX-AIQ as it analyzes their data to identify trends, accelerate analysis, and rapidly generate capital planning scenarios based on criteria such as budget constraints, utilization thresholds, asset age, and service history. The AI agent performs scenario planning across multiple variables—allowing leaders to compare options, validate decisions, and select the plan that best aligns with their organization’s strategy and inventory profile.

Unlike traditional tools that rely on limited datasets or point-in-time analysis, TRIMEDX-AIQ evaluates inventory against more than 6.1 million medical device records and dynamically analyzes numerous data points—including utilization, service history, cybersecurity status, and parts availability—using national benchmarks derived from the industry’s most comprehensive clinical asset dataset to deliver highly accurate, actionable recommendations. These insights help health systems identify equipment that can be reallocated across facilities, defer replacement for assets with remaining useful life, right-size inventory to prevent overbuying, and remove or dispose of underperforming devices.

“Capital planning has historically been reactive and resource-intensive,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “By embedding agentic capital planning and inventory optimization into TRIMEDX-AIQ, we’re enabling health systems to move from static plans to continuously informed decisions. This unlocks meaningful savings while ensuring capital investments align with real clinical demand.”

The addition of agentic AI capital planning further strengthens TRIMEDX-AIQ as the intelligence layer powering smarter clinical asset decisions, helping systems reduce waste, optimize utilization, and maximize the impact of every capital dollar without compromising care delivery.

To learn more about TRIMEDX-AIQ and its expanding AI-native capabilities, visit trimedx.com/aiq.



About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

