TRIMEDX expands AI-native TRIMEDX-AIQ™ with supply chain automation and advanced predictive failure intelligence

Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX today announced expanded clinical supply chain capabilities with TRIMEDX-AIQ™, its AI-native clinical asset intelligence platform. The enhancements integrate automated parts ordering, purchase order automation, and predictive failure forecasting to proactively orchestrate procurement, anticipate equipment failures before disruption occurs, and minimize unplanned downtime.

TRIMEDX-AIQ™ is powered by one of the healthcare technology management (HTM) industry’s most comprehensive clinical asset datasets, with more than 6.1 million device records, 25+ years of longitudinal insight, and visibility into 90-95% of all active U.S. medical equipment. TRIMEDX’s patent-pending Predictive Work System (PWS) leverages this historical device performance data to identify degradation patterns earlier than ever, providing clinical engineering teams with the ability to prevent or prepare for downtime. Early alerts allow technicians to schedule proactive service windows, reduce clinical workflow disruption, and maintain patient access with the focus on minimizing unplanned downtime.

This expansion goes further by directly linking predictive failures, preventative maintenance forecasting, and routine repairs to automated supply chain workflows. TRIMEDX-AIQ™ identifies and forecasts the right part, at the right time, from the right vendor. This visibility enables operational and finance leaders to plan, and to determine when equipment replacement is most economical.

“Our upgraded, multivendor supply chain capabilities use advanced AI to identify the exact component needed for a predicted failure, select the right supplier, and secure the fastest procurement path—often before a device ever goes offline,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “By leveraging our long-standing relationships with leading OEMs and third-party suppliers, we’re able to deliver accelerated access to parts, and expanded sourcing options that many organizations simply can’t achieve on their own.”

This proactive model results in significantly shorter turnaround time, fewer secondary failures, and far less disruption to patient schedules and throughput. Unplanned downtime can cost hospitals thousands of dollars in lost patient revenue and create weeks-long patient scheduling delays. These operational improvements quickly scale into a major financial impact.

With these enhanced supply chain capabilities and PWS developments, TRIMEDX-AIQ™ is advancing the next chapter of AI-native clinical asset intelligence. By combining earlier failure detection, proactive sourcing, and system-level forecasting through TRIMEDX-AIQ ™, it gives health systems a more reliable path to maximize availability, minimize disruption, and protect the revenue & patient access that depend on consistent uptime.





About TRIMEDX



TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. Powered by the industry’s most advanced AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering, TRIMEDX helps healthcare providers transform clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and enhancing safety & protection. Built by providers for providers, TRIMEDX leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

Attachment