RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis’ liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2025:

30,965 Rubis shares

€1,910,024

The following trades were made in the second half of 2025:

166,030 securities were purchased for a total of €5,030,275 (1,243 transactions)

194,785 securities were sold for a total of €5,922,337 (1,457 transactions)

Reminder:

The previous half-year statement as of 30 June 2025 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: 62,375 Rubis shares

€925,747



The following trades were made in the first half of 2025:



108,137 securities were purchased for a total of €2,895,108 (646 transactions)

133,191 securities were sold for a total of €3,604,518 (939 transactions)



The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021:



51,976 Rubis shares

€1,132,714



The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:



36,128 Rubis shares

€1,487,705





This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation

