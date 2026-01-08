RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis’ liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

Paris, 8 January, 2026 – 5:45 pm


  

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2025:

  • 30,965 Rubis shares
  • €1,910,024

The following trades were made in the second half of 2025:

  • 166,030 securities were purchased for a total of €5,030,275 (1,243 transactions)
  • 194,785 securities were sold for a total of €5,922,337 (1,457 transactions)

Reminder:

  1. The previous half-year statement as of 30 June 2025 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:
    • 62,375 Rubis shares
    • €925,747

  2. The following trades were made in the first half of 2025:

    • 108,137 securities were purchased for a total of €2,895,108 (646 transactions)
    • 133,191 securities were sold for a total of €3,604,518 (939 transactions)

  3. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021:

    • 51,976 Rubis shares
    • €1,132,714

  4. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:

    • 36,128 Rubis shares
    • €1,487,705

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation

