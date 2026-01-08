Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 137790/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2250 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
(3): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 2.24 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 1750 Unit price: 2.05 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 11500 Volume weighted average price: 2.22804 EUR