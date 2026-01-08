Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 137790/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2250 Unit price: 2.3 EUR 

(2): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2.26 EUR 

(3): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 2.24 EUR 

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR 

(5): Volume: 1750 Unit price: 2.05 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (5): 

Volume: 11500 Volume weighted average price: 2.22804 EUR


