Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

 | Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 138951/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1550 Unit price: 1.59 EUR 

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.57 EUR 

(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.56 EUR 

(4): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 1.53 EUR 

(5): Volume: 1025 Unit price: 1.52 EUR 

(6): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 1.51 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (6): 

Volume: 7275 Volume weighted average price: 1.54797 EUR


Recommended Reading