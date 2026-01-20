Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 138951/5/4
Transaction date: 2026-01-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1550 Unit price: 1.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.57 EUR
(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 1.53 EUR
(5): Volume: 1025 Unit price: 1.52 EUR
(6): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 1.51 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 7275 Volume weighted average price: 1.54797 EUR