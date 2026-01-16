Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 138689/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2800 Unit price: 1.77 EUR
(2): Volume: 1700 Unit price: 1.72 EUR
(3): Volume: 1900 Unit price: 1.69 EUR
(4): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 1.67 EUR
(5): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 1.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 11500 Volume weighted average price: 1.75983 EUR
Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 138813/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4744 Unit price: 1.71 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4744 Volume weighted average price: 1.71 EUR