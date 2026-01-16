Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 138689/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2800 Unit price: 1.77 EUR 

(2): Volume: 1700 Unit price: 1.72 EUR 

(3): Volume: 1900 Unit price: 1.69 EUR 

(4): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 1.67 EUR 

(5): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 1.85 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (5): 

Volume: 11500 Volume weighted average price: 1.75983 EUR

 

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 138813/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4744 Unit price: 1.71 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (1): 

Volume: 4744 Volume weighted average price: 1.71 EUR


