AKC Canine Health Foundation Recognizes 2025 Leaders in Canine Health

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all dogs through research and discovery, is excited to announce its annual awards recognizing leaders in supporting canine health.

Steven Hamblin receives the 2025 President’s Award.

The President’s Award, given to a person or organization that has made an exceptional contribution to advancing canine health, has been awarded to Steven Hamblin for his lifelong dedication to consistent advocacy for canine health. Steven Hamblin has served as Treasurer of the CHF Board of Directors since 2020. He was appointed to the Foundation’s board by the American Kennel Club, where he also serves as a Board Member. A Pekingese breeder and exhibitor, Steven breeds and shows under the kennel prefix Dancing Lion in Southern California. What began as a friendship formed at AKC board meetings with former CHF CEO Dr. Diane Brown, has grown into more than five years of advocacy for canine health research through networking, conversation, and a commitment to sharing CHF’s mission.



The Health & Rescue Foundation of the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen Club of America received the 2025 Distinguished Research Partners Award.

The Distinguished Research Partner Award, which annually recognizes clubs or organizations for their ongoing and outstanding commitment to support canine health research, has been awarded to The Health & Rescue Foundation of the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen Club of America for its longstanding partnership with CHF, making annual investments to drive progress in canine health research. Most recently, the Foundation has focused its support on a study examining the prevalence and clinical features of idiopathic epilepsy, a chronic seizure disorder, in the breed. Their sustained, research-driven commitment exemplifies how breed clubs can meaningfully contribute to scientific discovery and improved health outcomes for dogs.

“Everything we do at CHF is made possible by people deeply committed to advancing the health of all dogs. With a long history of generosity and a willingness to use their voices to support our mission, these honorees are leaders,” said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. “We are inspired by their dedication and generosity, which drive meaningful advances in canine health.”

The awards were presented at Canines & Cocktails, CHF’s annual gala, on December 11, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. For more information about the AKC Canine Health Foundation, or to join the mission of improving the lives of all dogs, visit www.akcchf.org.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.