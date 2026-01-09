Edible Garden Appoints Board Member Matthew McConnell as Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that Matthew McConnell, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, has joined Edible Garden’s senior leadership team full time as Executive Vice President Strategic Partnerships, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. McConnell will be responsible for advancing the Company’s strategic initiatives, strengthening relationships with investors and partners, and supporting long-term growth objectives across key channels.

Mathew has worked on Wall Street for over 40 years occupying senior roles with several banking organizations including Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Fidelity, and Bank of America, and has extensive expertise in capital markets. Most recently, he was Head of Equity Capital Markets at BancTrust Securities, and was CEO of Marco Polo Securities in New York. Mathew is currently a Non-Executive Board Member at CapConnect+. He currently is a member of the Edible Garden Audit, Compensation and Nominating Committees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Edible Garden leadership team,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Matt’s extensive experience in capital markets, international finance, and strategic business development will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations, deepen our retail and distribution partnerships, and execute on our growth strategy. His deep expertise in equity markets, investor engagement, and cross-border regulatory environments uniquely positions him to help unlock additional value for Edible Garden’s stakeholders and support long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

“I am excited to take on a full-time role at Edible Garden during an important phase of the Company’s evolution,” said Mr. McConnell. “Having worked with the Company as a Board member, I have seen firsthand the strength of Edible Garden’s Zero-Waste Inspired® platform and the opportunities ahead. Transitioning into an executive role allows me to become more directly involved in supporting the execution of the Company’s strategic initiatives. As Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, I look forward to working closely with Jim and the management team to help drive long-term, sustainable growth and create value for shareholders.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

