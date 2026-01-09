Momcozy Reflects on a Year of Community, Connection, and Support for Mothers

Los Angeles, CA , Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy today released its annual recap video , marking a year defined by meaningful connection, community engagement, and expert collaboration in support of mothers around the world. The video captures how the brand continued to move beyond products alone, focusing instead on the lived experiences of mothers and the trusted voices that help guide them through every stage of motherhood.

The recap centers on two defining themes from the past year: Momcozy’s commitment to fostering real, in-person connections with mothers, and its collaboration with experts across maternal health, wellness, and parenting. Throughout 2025, Momcozy hosted expert-led workshops, educational sessions, and community gatherings designed to create spaces where mothers could learn, share, and feel supported — both emotionally and practically.

In parallel, Momcozy expanded its network of professional collaborators, working closely with lactation consultants, therapists, doulas, sleep specialists, and medical experts. These partnerships brought evidence-based insights and accessible guidance to families, reinforcing the brand’s role as a trusted companion from pregnancy through postpartum and early parenthood.

“Motherhood is deeply personal, but it shouldn’t be isolating,” said Eden Cali, Global PR Lead at Momcozy. “This year was about showing up for mothers in meaningful ways — through real-world connection and through expert support they can trust. Our recap reflects the care, intention, and community that continue to guide everything we do.”

The achievements highlighted in the annual recap reflect Momcozy’s growing global presence and the trust it has built with mothers worldwide. In 2025, Momcozy was chosen by more than five million mothers across over 60 countries, supported by a global community of 2.7 million that continues to grow each day. The brand’s reach extended further through a worldwide network of more than 75,000 creators who shared their experiences with Momcozy products and values. Anchoring this growth, Momcozy remains the world’s number one wearable breast pump brand by market share, quietly supporting mothers wherever they are.

Together, these milestones underscore a year of purpose-driven growth rooted in listening to mothers, elevating expert voices, and prioritizing connection — both online and in person.

Looking ahead, Momcozy remains committed to expanding its expert partnerships, deepening community engagement, and continuing to design thoughtful solutions that support modern motherhood with comfort, credibility, and care.





About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand — has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.