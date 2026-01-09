Statement from Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Shareholder Greg Yaffa on Infant Formula Safety and Manufacturer Responsibility

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent reports regarding contaminants detected in infant formula are deeply unsettling for families who rely on these products during the most vulnerable months of a child’s life. Parents should never have to question whether the formula they purchase is safe, nor should they be expected to act as chemists or regulators when feeding their babies.

“Infant formula is not a luxury product—it is a lifeline,” said Attorney Greg Yaffa . “Families use it because they trust that manufacturers and regulators have done the hard work of ensuring these products meet the highest safety standards. When that trust is shaken, it creates fear and confusion where there should be reassurance.”

Yaffa, a Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa , emphasized that the burden of safety must rest with formula manufacturers, not parents navigating grocery store shelves. “No parent should be put in the position of wondering whether the formula they can afford or access could harm their child over time. If testing reveals elevated levels of toxins, the responsibility lies squarely with the companies that produced those products to explain, correct, and prevent it from happening again.”

He also urged families to stay informed without panic. “Parents deserve clear, transparent information—not headlines without context or data that raises more questions than answers. Families should speak with pediatricians they trust and rely on credible guidance while regulators and manufacturers do their jobs.”

Yaffa called for greater transparency and accountability across the industry. “Safety cannot be reactive. It must be proactive, continuous, and verifiable. Infants are uniquely vulnerable, and the standards for products designed for them should reflect that reality every single day.”

As further testing and reviews continue nationwide, Yaffa stressed that this moment should serve as a wake-up call. “This is about protecting children, restoring trust, and ensuring that parents never have to choose between access and safety when it comes to feeding their babies.”

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com