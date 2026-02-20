Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Calls for Stronger Oversight as Florida’s Med Spa Industry Outpaces Regulation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa today highlighted growing patient safety concerns within Florida’s rapidly expanding medical spa industry following the publication of a new op-ed by Shareholder Gregory M. Yaffa , titled “Florida’s Med Spa Boom Is Testing the Limits of the Law.”

In the piece, Yaffa analyzes recent reporting by the Sun Sentinel detailing allegations that a patient suffered serious burns during a laser procedure at a Florida med spa where, according to a filed lawsuit, no physician directly supervised the treatment despite statutory requirements for medical oversight.

“Florida’s statutes do not clearly define what a ‘med spa’ is, yet these businesses routinely perform procedures that carry real medical risk,” Yaffa writes. “When meaningful physician supervision is absent, patient safety becomes an afterthought.”

The Sun Sentinel’s investigation found examples of medical directors located far from the facilities they oversee, supervising multiple locations simultaneously, or receiving monthly fees despite limited on-site involvement. Yaffa explains that while certain arrangements may technically comply with fragmented regulatory language, they may still fall short of the standard of care patients reasonably expect.

The op-ed underscores that under Florida law, procedures such as laser treatments require physician supervision. “Direct supervision is not decorative language,” Yaffa notes. “Lasers can cause burns, scarring, and permanent injury when improperly used. If a physician never evaluates the patient or meaningfully reviews the treatment plan, serious legal questions arise.”

Yaffa further explains that in injury cases involving med spas, potential civil liability may extend beyond the individual performing the procedure. Corporate owners, medical directors, and other licensed professionals involved in supervision or policy decisions may face scrutiny depending on the facts.

The article also examines what is often described as the “corporate practice of medicine” tension, as Florida permits non-physicians to own med spas while relying on medical directors to safeguard patient care standards. “Medical judgment must remain in the hands of licensed physicians,” Yaffa writes. “When supervision becomes nominal rather than substantive, risk increases.”

The full op-ed is available here: https://www.pbglaw.com/blog/floridas-med-spa-boom-is-testing-the-limits-of-the-law/

Guidance for Consumers

In the article, Yaffa urges consumers to approach med spa treatments as medical procedures, not cosmetic retail services. He advises patients to confirm:

The identity and qualifications of the medical director

Whether a physician has personally evaluated them

Whether a doctor will be physically present or immediately available

The protocol in place for handling complications

“If a facility hesitates to provide clear answers,” Yaffa writes, “that hesitation is information.”

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com