Sharps Technology and Coinbase Expand Relationship with Launch of Institutional-Grade Solana Validator

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (“STSS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STSS), a medical device company implementing a Solana-based digital asset treasury strategy, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Coinbase Institutional, a leading provider of custody, prime brokerage, derivatives, staking, and trading services, through the launch of a jointly supported institutional-grade validator on the Solana network.

The STSS Validator, operated by Coinbase and built on Coinbase Institutional’s market-proven infrastructure stack, represents a meaningful shift for the company as it moves from a Solana treasury participant to a direct contributor to the security and decentralization of the network.

Under this expanded initiative, STSS will delegate a portion of its SOL treasury holdings, currently more than 2 million SOL, to its newly established Coinbase-operated validator. The expanded relationship brings together Coinbase’s institutional-grade infrastructure, security standards, and proven validator operations , to ensure high uptime, operational rigor, and long-term reliability.

This expansion builds on the company’s existing relationship with Coinbase Institutional, through which STSS leverages Coinbase’s custody, OTC, and operational infrastructure as part of its broader digital asset treasury strategy.

“Launching the STSS Validator is an extension of STSS’s participation in the growth, decentralization, and security of the Solana network,” said James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS. “We are excited STSS is partnering with Coinbase to launch new products given Coinbase’s operational excellence and institutional-grade infrastructure.”



"Institutions are moving onchain with greater speed and conviction, and our role is to make their entry seamless and secure," said Ryan Ballantyne, Head of Corporate Client Strategy, Coinbase Institutional. "Supporting Sharps Technology through validator operations reflects our commitment to delivering infrastructure that meets institutional standards for security, compliance, and operational reliability."

With this validator launch, STSS becomes one of the first U.S.-listed companies to evolve from a treasury-only approach to an active infrastructure participant in blockchain development.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy, the anticipated benefits of its collaboration with Coinbase, and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for retail and institutional audiences. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class, smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features.

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises to power on-chain yield generation with the Solana Ecosystem.

Contact

ir@sharpstechnology.com