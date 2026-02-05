Sharps Technology and BitGo Announce Collaboration to Advance Solana Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (“STSS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STSS), a medical device company with a Solana (SOL) digital asset treasury strategy, and BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced a strategic collaboration under which STSS will expand and further institutionalize its Solana treasury strategy through BitGo’s services.

As part of this arrangement, STSS intends to utilize BitGo’s institutional-grade qualified custody through its OCC regulated entity, BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association. In addition, STSS intends to leverage BitGo’s Solana staking validator to earn competitive rewards on SOL holdings and BitGo’s OTC trading services. By consolidating custody, staking, and liquidity execution within a single institutional platform, STSS and BitGo are establishing a strategically aligned partnership that provides the operational foundation required to execute a secure, scalable, and optimized treasury strategy.

By deploying SOL through BitGo’s platform to various validators including BitGo’s own, this collaboration reinforces STSS’s pursuit to promote the growth of the Solana network in alignment with major infrastructure providers in the Solana ecosystem.

“BitGo is an ideal partner for STSS as it continues to scale its Solana digital asset treasury strategy with institutional-grade security and operational excellence,” said James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS. “Alongside BitGo’s recent IPO, their collaboration with STSS highlights the increasing convergence of institutional digital asset infrastructure and public market adoption.”

“STSS is taking steps to further institutionalize its Solana treasury strategy, and BitGo is pleased to support that effort,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo. “By combining BitGo’s qualified custody with services for validator participation, staking support, and OTC trading execution, this partnership is designed to provide STSS with a centralized operational foundation and secure workflows for managing digital assets.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy, the anticipated benefits of its collaboration with BitGo, and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for retail and institutional audiences. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class, smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features.

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises to power on-chain yield generation with the Solana Ecosystem.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset trust bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.