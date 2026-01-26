Sharps Technology Reports Strong Solana Staking Income

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (“STSS” or the “Company”), a medical device company implementing a Solana-based digital asset treasury strategy, today issued an update on its treasury and recent operational highlights.

Treasury Updates

Staking: Since inception, STSS’s validator partners have generated ~7% gross annual percentage yield (APY) before fees, outperforming the Solana network average. Nearly all of the Company’s SOL holdings are currently staked.

Balance Sheet: STSS continues to maintain sufficient operating capital and has no corporate debt.





Recent Operational Highlights

In January, STSS announced a lock-up agreement with its Strategic Advisor to restrict sales of its advisory warrants and any underlying shares. The Strategic Advisor has also confirmed none of its advisory warrants and underlying shares have been sold or hedged prior to this agreement.

In January, STSS launched a jointly supported institutional-grade Solana validator in partnership with Coinbase, to which STSS has delegated a portion of its SOL treasury holdings.





“STSS continues to deliver strong revenue from its SOL holdings due to its integration with institutional-quality staking infrastructure,” said James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS. “Our partnerships with leading validator platforms, combined with institutional-grade controls and execution discipline, position STSS to capitalize on the financial benefits of the Solana network.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for retail and institutional audiences. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class, smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features.

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises to power on-chain yield generation with the Solana Ecosystem.

Contact